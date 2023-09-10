Former Chelsea Boss Graham Potter Linked With Possible Managerial Return To A Big Club

By Chris King • 10 September 2023 • 3:18

Image of Graham Potter. Credit: jamesboyes/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

THE former Chelsea coach Graham Potter is reported to be in line for a possible return to management.

His name is allegedly on a shortlist of potential replacements should Glasgow Rangers decide to part company with Michael Beale.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace is also believed to be on the list of prospective coaches compiled by the club, according to The Sun, on Saturday, September 9.

Following a disastrous 1-0 home defeat by Celtic in the Old Firm clash last Sunday, September 3, Beale is rumoured to be facing the axe in Scotland after just four Premiership matches.

Last weekend’s loss at Ibrox Stadium left the Scottish giants four points adrift of their fierce rivals. Rangers are already out of the Champions League after being thrashed 7-3 on aggregate by Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven. This included a 5-1 drubbing at the Philips Stadion in the away leg in the Netherlands.

Beale’s side still has a shot at European football this season after dropping into the Europa League group stages. They lost in the final of that same tournament in Sevilla in 2022, going down 5–4 on penalties against the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former Brighton manager was fired by Chelsea in April

Potter was fired by Chelsea in April after the 48-year-old former Brighton manager won just 12 out of 31 matches after six months in the job.

Todd Boehly made the decision to part company with his manager despite spending the astronomical sum of £330m on new players during the January transfer window.

He has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge and last week rejected the opportunity of taking over from Laurent Blanc as manager of Ligue 1 giants Lyon in France.

Leicester City also made an approach during the summer but he knocked the Championship club back as well and appears to be in no hurry to jump back into the hot seat anywhere. He was also touted last week as the hot favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate in the England dugout.

Graham Potter started his management career in December 2010 at Swedish outfit Ostersund. At that time they were languishing in the fourth tier of Swedish football. They subsequently achieved three promotions and won the Swedish Cup.

He went on to manage Swansea City and then Brighton, before taking over at Stamford Bridge in September 2022.