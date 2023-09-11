3 Spanish Dishes to try this Autumn

By Ross Sanderson • 11 September 2023 • 18:00

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This year, in the Northern Hemisphere, Autumn begins on the 23rd of September when day and night have reached equal length and will end with the start of Winter just before Christmas Day. That gives us three months to try these traditional Spanish Autumn dishes that are sure to excite as the weather gets colder and the days draw shorter. We have a starter, main and dessert for a full Autumn menu.

Michirones

A traditional appetiser in the region of Murcia, Michirones are a dried bean stew that can be found served as a tapa in many bars and restaurants in southeast Spain. Although classified as a stew, Michirones are enjoyed both hot and cold and are usually served in beautiful clay casserole bowls. Aside from the main ingredient of broad beans, which are soaked in water for up to 48 hours before serving, it is popular to add extras such as chorizo, peppers and chillis to add to the flavour of this lovely authentic starter.

Rabo de Toro

As main courses go during the colder months in Spain, there are few better than a plate of Rabo de Toro (Oxtail Stew). Served right across the country, it is a staple cuisine for those looking to keep warm with a truly delicious braised meat dish. Although it is said to have originally come from Cordoba in Andalucia, every area of Spain has its own twist on the classic serving. The oxtail is seared, along with a variety of vegetables such as carrots and onions, and eventually left to simmer in a pot all together for up to four hours. By the end, the meat is falling off the bone and ready to melt in your mouth. In many of the bars and restaurants around the numerous bullrings in Spain, Rabo de Toro is a common main course.

Huesos de Santos

Literally translated to “Saints Bones,” Huesos de Santos are a sweet delicacy that can be found in pastry shops before and during November. These marzipan desserts, which are made to resemble a bone filled with marrow, are traditionally eaten to celebrate All Saints Day on November 1st. The outer marzipan layer is often coated with icing sugar or lemon juice, while the inside can be filled with a number of different ingredients including jam, chocolate or coconut. With so many different ways to make them, Huesos de Santos are popular in Spain throughout the whole of the Autumn period.