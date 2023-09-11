Gibraltar National Day Celebrations Return

By John Smith • 11 September 2023 • 13:04

National Day an explosion of red and white Credit: Gibraltar Government

FOR the first time in four years, the Gibraltar National Day Celebrations returned to Casemates Square with an estimated audience of some 4,500 people.

In 2020 and 2021, the event was very low key and mainly held online due to the risks of infection caused by Covid-19 and then last year celebrations were muted due to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This year however went with a real bang with speeches, music, bunting and fireworks and with all of the problems surrounding the border and the attendant treaty it was a focus for the intention of the Government and people to reaffirm the Rock’s right to self-determination.

Joining the celebration were 18 visiting UK MPs and Peers as well as delegates from the Overseas Territories all of whom support the cause of Gibraltar in both Houses as well as in the various Overseas Territories, especially the Falkland Islands which is claimed by Argentina.

Other messages of support and congratulations were received from His Majesty King Charles III, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy whilst the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly recorded a message but was keeping a low profile as he was in Gibraltar with his family on a private visit.

Spain currently has an interim Government whilst the various political parties try to come to form of agreement in order for a new Government (left or right) to be appointed by His Majesty King Felipe VI.

This means that no agreement can be finalised between Gibraltar, the UK and European Union until this is resolved and even then, there must be a General Election in Gibraltar no later February 2024 but Parliament needs to be dissolved by midnight October 29 this year, so even if the Spanish situation is resolved, there is every chance of further delay.

At least for that weekend, it was all about celebration for this tiny but strategically important nation, as the streets of Gibraltar were flooded by locals dressed in traditional red and white.