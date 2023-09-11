Huge River Of Red Wine Flows Through Streets Of Portuguese Town After Distillery Tanks Burst

By Chris King • 11 September 2023 • 18:00

Image of red wine flowing through Portuguese town of Levira. Credit: Twitter@nuno_mar

TWO wine tanks burst open at a local distillery in the Portuguese municipality of Anadia on Sunday, September 10.

As a result of the incident at the Levira Distillery, a huge flood of red wine was sent through the streets of the small town like a river

Some damage was caused to the residential properties of Levira’s residents. Although the liquid was eventually drained, the flow was so great that the local authorities feared they might have an environmental disaster on their hands.

Several videos uploaded onto social media show the red ‘river’ that was created by the wine spillage. There has been no indication yet as to the cause of the event in Levira.

A person speaking in one video that was published @nuno_mar can be heard saying that the locals had expected something like this might happen one day.

Verdadeiro rio de vinho em Anadia.

Calamidade! pic.twitter.com/LejLz17XuK — _o_cabra_da_peste (@nuno_mar) September 11, 2023

Firefighters were deployed to contain the spillage

Anadia’s Volunteer Firefighters were immediately deployed to deal with the situation. They managed to drain all the liquid and subsequently transport it to a local wastewater treatment plant.

Speaking with Jornal de Notícias, Jorge Sampaio, the vice-president of the Anadia City Council, explained: ‘Our biggest concern was that the wine would go to the Cértima River and cause an environmental disaster’.

The owners of the Levira Distillery accepted full responsibility for the incident and the damage it caused in the town. They even deployed workers and machinery to assist personnel from the City Council and the Fire Department with the cleanup operation in the streets.

‘Although the incident did not cause any injuries, we want to express our sincere concern for the damage caused in general to Levira and in particular to his home’, said a company spokesperson in a statement.

They added: ‘The causes of the incident are being investigated by the competent authorities. We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and the repair damage and have teams available to do so immediately. We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible’.

A meeting was hastily scheduled for this Monday between the Municipality of Anadia and those responsible for the Levira Distillery to assess the damage and economic damage related to the spill, as reported by zap.aeiou.pt.