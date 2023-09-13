Algarve Average Hotel Occupancy In August 2023 Down Compared To 2022

By Chris King • 13 September 2023 • 0:07
THE hotel industry in Portugal’s Algarve region recorded a drop of 2.3 per cent in August 2023 compared to the corresponding month of last year.
According to provisional data provided by the Association of Hotels and Tourist Enterprises of the Algarve (AHETA) this Tuesday, September 12, the average occupancy rate per room was 89.9 per cent.
In the summary of the monthly evolution of activity in the sector provided by the Algarve hotel association, this August’s figure is 3 per cent below the average occupancy value of 2019, the year before the pandemic.
According to the business association, the markets that contributed most to the decline were those of the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany.
Compared to the same period last year, the nationalities that showed the biggest increase in numbers were those from Ireland, the US, Canada and Denmark.
However, with only a 0.1 per cent drop, according to AHETA, the national market was practically at the same level as in 2019.
In August, the longest average stays were made by travellers in the Netherlands market, with 6.5 nights. They were followed by the British market, with 6.1 nights.
Representing a decrease of 1.7 per cent compared to 2019, the average stay in Algarve accommodation units was reported to be 5.1 nights.
By geographic areas, the biggest increases, compared to 2019, occurred in the areas of Lagos/Sagres, which was up by 3.4 per cent, Lagoa/Silves rose by 1.2 per cent, and Portimão/Monchique increased by 0.3 per cent.
The most significant drops occurred in Monte Gordo/Vila Real de Santo António which was down by 3.8 per cent, Albufeira with a 3.9 per cent fall, and Loulé, down by 3.3 per cent, as reported by sapo.pt.
