Second Earthquake In 24 Hours Shakes Portugal’s Algarve Region

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 16:37

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

A new earthquake shook parts of Portugal’s Algarve region again this morning, Tuesday, September 5.

This second tremor of the day was felt at 11:17 a.m. by residents in the coastal resorts of Faro, Loulé and Olhão. It measured 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

The quake’s epicentre was located approximately 50 km from the municipality of Olhão and was felt with a maximum intensity of III/IV on the modified Mercalli scale.

In a statement, the institute revealed that the earthquake was recorded by the stations of the Rede Sísmica do Continente and did not cause any material damage or injuries.

Another earthquake hit the same region early in the morning

As reported by the IPMA, another earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was also recorded at the stations of the Rede Sísmica do Continente. This first tremor occurred in the Algarve during the early hours of the morning.

In a statement, the IPMA said it was recorded by the stations of the Rede Sísmica do Continente at 1:49 a.m. with its epicentre around 98 km south-southwest of Faro. It was: ‘felt with maximum intensity III (modified Mercalli scale) in the Albufeira region’, added the institute.

Earthquakes are now measured using the new Modified Mercalli scale which measures: ‘degrees of intensity and respective description’.

On its website, the IPMA describes intensity III as a tremor that is considered to have been small. The shock is ‘felt inside the home’ and ‘hanging objects swing’, with homeowners feeling a: ‘vibration similar to that caused by the passage of heavy vehicles’.

On the Richter scale, earthquakes are classified according to their magnitude

According to the original Richter scale that was always used to measure them, earthquakes are classified according to their magnitude.

The classifications are: micro – less than 2.0; very small – 2.0 to 2.9; small – 3.0 to 3.9; slight – 4 to -4.9); moderate – 5.0 to 5.9; strong – 6.0 to 6.9; large – 7.0 to 7.9; important – 8.0 to 8.9; exceptional – 9.0 to 9.9; and extreme, when higher than 10.