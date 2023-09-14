The Ultimate Guide To Madrid’s Brava Music Festival

By Ross Sanderson • 14 September 2023 • 19:22

Spanish Music Festival Photo credit: Weekend Festival

Next Friday and Saturday, Madrid’s IFEMA events venue will be hosting some of music’s hottest names for the Brava Music Festival. With just over a week to get yourselves prepared, here are the answers to some frequently asked questions to give you everything you need to know for what is set to be one of the biggest nights of the month.

What, and where, is the Brava Music Festival?

Although predominantly a music festival, the event works to bring everyone together in a safe and positive environment. Music, fashion and entertainment come together for a weekend of fun. There will be three separate stages for Hits, Pop and Electronic music.

Brava will be held over two days, September 22nd and 23rd, at IFEMA Madrid, which is located in the southeast of the capital, next to Parque de Juan Carlos I in Bajaras.

How do I get there?

By car – You can access the area of the event by the M11, M40 and A2

By metro – The closest metro stop is ‘Feria de Madrid’ on line 8.

By bus – On lines 112, 122 and 828

By taxi – Ask to stop at IFEMA Pavillion 2

Who will be playing?

Brava’s biggest acts this year include Mika, creator of five studio albums and is most famous for songs such as ‘Grace Kelly’, ‘Lollipop’ and ‘Relax, Take it Easy.’

Mel C, also known as Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls, will also be performing live, as will another big British all-female group The Sugababes.

Other acts include Loreen, Shangela, Belen Aguilera and Samarai, among many more.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available to buy on the Brava website. General tickets are on sale from €37.50, day passes from €30 and VIP tickets from €100. A maximum of 6 tickets can be purchased in each payment process.

Minors between the ages of 16 and 18 are permitted with a ticket and parental authorisation. Parental authorisation forms are also available to download and complete on the website. Anyone below the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and anyone under the age of 9 can go free.

What is the Brava Bus?

The Brava Bus is a transport shuttle that will take you from the event to Plaza Castilla in Chamartin, which is in the north of the city and is both closer to the centre and better for connecting transport lines.

The bus costs €8 and will run on the Friday from 12:30 am to 3:00 am and on the Saturday from 1:00 am to 4:00 am.

Can I buy food & drink at the venue?

Yes, there will be food and drink available to purchase at IFEMA. Everything, however, is cashless. Everyone will be provided with a festival bracelet that they can put money onto in order to make the waiting times in queues shorter. After the event, festivalgoers will have a period of 7 days to claim back any money on the bracelets not spent.