Spanish Restaurant Finishes THIRD In ’50 Top Pizza World 2023′ Awards

By Chris King • 15 September 2023 • 1:28

Image of pizza from Sartoria Panatieri in Barcelona. Credit: Google maps/Sartoria Panatieri

A pizzeria in the Spanish city of Barcelona came third in the ’50 Top Pizza World 2023′ awards.

​​Owned by Rafa Panatieri and Jorge Sastre, the ‘Sartoria Panatieri‘ restaurant was bestowed this honour at the ceremony held in the Italian city of Naples. In 2022, Rafa’s pizzeria occupied 21st position in the results.

First place was shared between Francesco Martucci’s ‘Masanielli’ – which is located in the southern Italian city of Caserta – and ’10 Diego Vitagliano’, in Naples.

According to the verdict of the ’50 Top Pizza’ judging panel, Anthony Mangieri’s New York establishment ‘Una Pizza Napoletana’ was in second position. These awards are generally considered to be the best guide to pizzerias in the world.

A pizzeria in China came in the Top 10

In fourth place was a pizzeria located in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, Daniele Cason’s ‘The Pizza Bar on 38th’. It was followed in fifth position by ‘I Tigli’, from San Boniface in Verona, belonging to Simone Padoan.

Sixth place went to Pier Daniele Seu and Valeria Zuppardo’s Rome restaurant, ‘Seu Pizza Illuminati’. Another establishment from Naples took seventh place, Ciro Salvo’s ’50 Kalò’.

A pizzeria called ‘Bottega’, located in the Chinese capital of Beijing, found itself taking eighth place. Jacopo Mercuro’s ‘180g Pizzeria Romana’ restaurant in Rome occupied ninth spot, with the Top 10 rounded out by another Caserta pizzeria, ‘I Masanielli’, belonging to Sasà Martucci.

Further down the list were the Madrid-based ‘Fratelli Figurato’ in 42nd place, and another Barcelona restaurant ‘La Balmesina’, in 50th.

Two more Spanish pizzerias came in the Top 100

Other Spanish winners included Madrid’s ‘Baldoria’ in 64th place, and Bilbao’s ‘Demaio’, which claimed the 81st spot in the Top 100.

The 2023 Pizza Maker of the Year Award went to Michele Pascarella from London for his creation ‘Napoli on The Road’, as reported by 50toppizza.it.

A pizza made with Tasmanian black cherries marinated in Marsala, gorgonzola cream, mozzarella and balsamic vinegar claimed the title of ‘2023 Pizza of the Year’. It was created by Culatello from ‘Crosta Pizzeria’, located in the Philippine city of Makati.