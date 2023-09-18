Barcelona’s 3-STAR Michelin Restaurants

By Ross Sanderson • 18 September 2023 • 18:30

Dishes served at Michelin Star restaurants.

The Michelin Star rating system started in France almost 100 years ago, in 1926. Back then, a star was awarded to a restaurant if was an establishment of the highest class. In 1931, however, the three-star system was introduced and has been used ever since. Fast forward to today, in 2023, and there are 139 restaurants in the world that have been awarded three stars, which is actually a decrease from 142 in 2022. 13 of those 139 restaurants are in Spain. 3 of those 13 are in Barcelona.

ABaC

Elegance, tradition and class are the words many would use when asked to describe Jordi Cruz’s restaurant ABaC. With a menu that is constantly changing, Cruz is always keen to use the freshest ingredients that match the particular season and weather that Barcelona has at the time. Although food from around the world is served, ABaC has strong Mediterranean roots in its kitchen and takes advantage of its position on the coast to cook crispy fried squid and juicy red prawns for its signature dishes.

Lasarte

As the first restaurant in Barcelona to gain three Michelin Stars, thousands from across the globe travel to Catalonia just to visit Lasarte. Unlike ABaC, Lasarte has a more unique twist on things, especially when it comes to the food they serve. Virrey fish, eels, pigeons and pig trotters are just some of the dishes you can find on their extensive menu. Lasarte also offers a tasting menu that even states “Due to the complexity of our courses it is not possible to mention all the ingredients,” showing just how much time and effort goes into making it. If you are lucky enough, you might just be able to sit at the chef’s table, which seats up to eight guests, to see first-hand how all of their delicacies are made.

Cocina Hermanos Torres

Last, but by no means least, is Cocina Hermanos Torres. Founded by twins Javier and Sergio Torres, CHT is a restaurant that is all about the experience. Inside, tables are scattered around three cooking stations in the middle of the room that allow guests to see and smell every detail of the cooking procedure. Aside from the main dining room, there is also a wine cellar cocktail bar, an education room to learn the tricks of the trade and even their very own patisserie. This restaurant is not just a restaurant but an entire culinary experience. Great food, an interesting history and a unique dining adventure truly make Cocina Hermanos Torres one of a kind.