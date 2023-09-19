Manchester United’s Serious Injury Crisis Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich

By Chris King • 19 September 2023 • 17:45

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

AN injury crisis is affecting Manchester United ahead of their Champions League opener this Wednesday, September 20 against Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils travelled to Germany to face the Bundesliga giants with only the bare minimum of defensive cover available. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are already long-term casualties who are not expected to return for some time yet.

Harry Maguire was reported to have picked up an ‘unspecified injury’, while Raphael Varane and Mason Mount both returned to training this morning but were not recovered enough to make the trip to play Bayern, according to Sam Brookes at MailOnline this Tuesday 19.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka compounded Erik ten Hag’s headache when he limped off with a hamstring injury during last weekend’s humiliating 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Sancho and Antony are also out of the picture

The Dutch coach also has shortages in other positions when it comes to deciding on his starting lineup. His recent spat with Jadon Sancho resulted in the 23-year-old England start being banished to train away from the first team squad.

It was reported that the coach has no intention of bringing Sancho back into the fold until he offers him an apology for his recent social media outburst in which Sancho claimed he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ by the Old Trafford boss.

His Brazilian winger Antony is not available for selection either. The player has been embroiled in accusations of abuse and was given a leave of absence by the club as a result.

How will Ten Hag keep Harry Kane quiet?

With such a shortage of cover at the back, Ten Hag also has to contemplate how he will deal with Harry Kane. The England striker made the move to Bayern during the summer transfer window and has enjoyed an excellent start to his life in the Bundesliga.

Since arriving at the Allianz Arena after a reported €100m move from Premier League outfit Tottenham, the 30-year-old has already bagged four goals this season. His latest strike came during Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen last Friday 15.