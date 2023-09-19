Planes Clash At Mallorca Airport

By John Ensor • 19 September 2023 • 14:25

Credit: Ivan Castro Palacios/X

Two aircraft had an unexpected encounter on the tarmac at Mallorca’s Son Sant Joan airport this morning.

The incident happened around 9.00 am on Tuesday, September 19, when a Condor aircraft destined for Frankfurt and an Air Europa plane, which had just completed its journey from Barcelona to Palma, found themselves in a precarious situation, according to Ultima Hora.

Planes Collide: What Happened?

The Air Europa aircraft, while approaching the terminal, accidentally struck the tail of the stationary Condor plane. This resulted in significant damage to the Air Europa’s wing, though it didn’t snap off entirely. Despite the mishap, the Air Europa plane managed to reach the terminal, allowing its passengers to disembark without any issues.

Passenger Accounts From Inside The Plane

One traveller from the Palma-Frankfurt flight shared their experience with local media: ‘we heard a loud noise as the plane braked before impacting. We experienced it calmly and there were no injuries or scenes of panic. Emergency crews were soon on hand to examine the aircraft and we passengers were asked to wait inside the cabin before being bussed to the terminal. Everything went smoothly.’

Flight Delays And Investigations

The Condor flight, originally scheduled to depart at 9.15 am, faced a delay and was rescheduled for 10.30 am. Numerous emergency personnel were dispatched to assess the damaged aircrafts. AENA is currently probing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The Civil Aviation Accidents and Incidents Investigation Commission (CIAIAC), a branch of the Under-Secretariat of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, is tasked with examining civil aviation mishaps within Spain.

Their primary objective isn’t to assign blame but to ensure such incidents don’t recur. The findings from CIAIAC’s investigations are compiled into a comprehensive report, detailing the event, its analysis, and safety recommendations. While the CIAIAC boasts its own dedicated team, they occasionally seek expertise from external organisations and specialists.