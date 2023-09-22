Championship Club Announce Tragic Death Of English Midfielder

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 September 2023 • 8:30

Sheffield United have announced the tragic death of Maddy Cusack. Credit: Sheffield United

FA Women’s Championship side, Sheffield United Women, have announced the tragic passing of English midfielder, Maddy Cusack.

The Blades announced on Thursday evening the very tragic news on their club website and official social media channels, and it received a huge response from all over the Women’s footballing world.

Cusack was an influential member of the Sheffield United family both on and off the pitch having racked up over 100 appearances for the Blades and was also a marketing executive since 2021 having also done work with the Sheffield United Community Foundation.

It wasn’t just Sheffield United who shared their condolences with Cusack’s family and friends at this awful time, with her former club – Birmingham City – tweeting out a message of support following the tragic news.

Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack. The Club and Maddy’s family would appreciate a period of privacy and will not comment further at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/49iTkBGgOA — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) September 21, 2023

Cusack was clearly a much-loved member of the Sheffield United family and the wider footballing world as tributes have been pouring in all evening from players and coaches up and down the country.

Tributes Pour In For Much Loved Maddy Cusak

“This news is hard to take, a player who gave everything but more importantly a wonderful person and a friend to many, thoughts & prayers with her family at this horrifically sad time” @cwardy7

“My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy” @RichardCusakBM

“Sad day. Maddy was one of our family. A big part of our club both on and off the pitch. Love and thoughts to Maddy’s family.” @pheckingbottom

“beyond broken and shocked to have lost a team mate and good friend. We will miss you so much Mads.” @charlottenewsh7

“RIP Maddy mate, what a great person and player you was, you will be missed dearly” @jessSigsworth5

“Absolutely devastating news. Such a great person and teammate. You will be missed hugely! Rest in peace Mads” @MollyGraham_

Football Has Lost A Great Player, But Even Better Person

In a statement on the club’s official website, chief executive Stephen Bettis said: “This is heart-breaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane.

“Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family – she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”