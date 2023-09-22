By Jo Pugh • 22 September 2023 • 11:42

Luceros in Alicante is still not connected to the Renfe Station. Credit: Tram Alicante

The president of the Valencian government, Carlos Mazón, has advanced that a “new stage” of “major investments” in mobility is opening, that will reinforce sustainability and public transport in the city of Alicante and in the province as a whole to strengthen it in the future.

This was explained by the head of the government at an event celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the launch of the Alicante TRAM, where he vindicated the mobility model implemented by the government at the end of the 1990’s, “which turned the Valencian Community into an example in Europe by laying the foundations of a “modern” system capable of guaranteeing accessibility and structuring”.

The president reaffirmed his commitment to sustainability.

This is so that Alicante can have the infrastructure it deserves after “years of waiting”, and he stressed that “it is time” to accelerate pending works.

“It cannot be that we have spent eight years with the project to connect Luceros (Alicante) with the Renfe Station and that we are still like this,” the president said.

In relation to this infrastructure, he has asked the state government for “haste” to authorise permits related to the neighbouring lands and has asked it to stop placing Alicante “at the bottom” of its priorities, as it has done “with water and with the General State Budgets.”

Mazón pointed out that the time has come to make “important investments” again, which are “necessary” and “justified”, and recalled that the province has always responded to them with an economic return in terms of growth and well-being, as connections such as high speed or the airport have demonstrated.

Tram link to Elche confirmed

In this sense, he has also stressed that “Elche is going to have the TRAM”, despite the fact that for eight years the state and regional governments “have refused” to do so.

The president defended the legacy of councillors who were at the beginning of the configuration of the map of large infrastructures of the Valencian Community, such as José Ramón García Antón, who he highlighted was able to combine the aspects of “visionary” and “practical” and who was in charge of the Public Works portfolio at the time when “very large investments that had never been made by the Valencian Government in the city of Alicante” were made.