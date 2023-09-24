By Aaron Hindhaugh • 24 September 2023 • 18:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium. Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal fans have been left furious with Jorginho for his error that saw them draw the North London derby.

Despite taking the lead twice at the Emirates, Arsenal were forced to settle for a point in the North London derby as they failed to contain Tottenham Hotspur captain, Son Heung-min.

The Gunners were delighted to celebrate goals from Buakyo Saka and a Cristian Romero own goal, but they failed to hold onto a lead for any sort of extended period.

Mikel Arteta will be furious to see his side squander a lead twice at home, but especially the second time as it was half-time substitute Jorginho who cost his side a valuable three points and bragging rights in North London after a shocking display.

Jorginho Costs Arsenal North London Victory

The Italian international was a January signing from Chelsea and during his second-half cameo, he looked to still have his head in Stamford Bridge he was that poor and ultimately will be remembered for taking too long on the ball in his own half and allowing Spurs to snatch a point.

It was midway through the second half when Jorginho was closed down by James Maddison and instead of passing the ball out wide he tried to take on the Spurs man, lost possession, and just a few seconds later, Son had smashed an effort past David Raya.

Arsenal fans didn’t hold back in their criticism of Jorginho in what was a fiercely contested clash.

What Have These Arsenal Fans Been Saying?

“Jorginho is having a disaster.” @TikiTakaConnor

“Get Jorginho and Havertz out this club I’m sick of these 00 agents.” @milliamsworld

“Think havertz played really well when he came on – jorginho a disgrace though” @dan_moss6

“The game should have been over in the opening 30 minutes. After that, we were so poor. We looked flat, tired, and clueless. Jorginho’s mistake is unforgivable, and how Eddie stayed on the pitch for 90 minutes I will never know.” @MrDTAFC

“Arsenal 2:2 Tottenham My Full Time Thoughts • We gave away to cheap goals • Jorginho Disasterclass • Ødegaard and Vieira were poor • We need to massively improve man I’m tired • How did Nketiah stay on for that long • Havertz didn’t do nothing • I can go on and on and on” @thepeaksanti

“That is so bad from Jorginho honestly I’m sick” @iam_jessblack

Jorginho Set For A Run In The Team

Despite what these Arenal fans think about Jorginho and his performance against Tottenham, they could be set to see more of the Italian midfielder due to Declan Rice’s injury that saw the England star fail to emerge for the second half.

Rice has been an influential member of Arsenal’s squad since joining from West Ham, and Jorginho simply isn’t good enough to replicate what he does in Arsenal’s midfield, so it could be a run of tough fixtures in the near future if Rice’s calf injury is serious.