Arsenal Sensation Signs Monster New Long-Term Contract

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 September 2023 • 12:50

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

After a dominant Champions League victory midweek, Arsenal has handed their fans more delight as captain Martin Odegaard signs a new contract.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have found their identity and started to build for both the present and the future having got rid of players such as Mesut Ozil, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette who were all guzzling up monster wages.

Instead, the Spaniard has brought in young and hungry players who are already extremely technically gifted but can also grow with their teammates and that has seen them become a dominant force in England.

One player who’s been at the centre of this revolution is captain Odegaard, who left the bright lights and glory of Real Madrid for North London and he’s quickly established himself as one of the most gifted players on the ball in the Premier League.

Martin Odegaard Signs New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal has worked very well over the past few months to not just ring in stars such as Declan Rice, but they’ve also managed to tie down some of their very best players on long-term deals such as Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.

Now though, they look to have potentially secured their most important deal of them all as Odegaard has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new five-year deal.

Upon signing his new contract, Odegaard spoke to the club’s official website, he said: “Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special and I want to be a part of that.

“‘I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

Odegaard Calls Arsenal His Home

“My story is a bit different maybe as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Odegaard is still only 24 years old so for him to already have 39 goal involvements for the club and be their leader, their skipper is something very impressive and shows why the Gunners have been so keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.