Legendary Italian Actress Sophia Loren Undergoes Emergency Surgery

By John Ensor • 25 September 2023 • 12:11

Sophia Loren, 89. Credit: Sophia Loren Restaurant/Facebook

THE renowned Italian acting legend experienced a severe fall at her residence in Switzerland and has undergone emergency surgery

The accident happened on Sunday, September 24, when Sophia Loren, the celebrated Italian actress, suffered a fall which resulted in multiple fractures. The incident occurred at her Swiss home, leading to immediate hospitalisation and emergency surgery yesterday. The operation which dealt with several fractures including a significant one to her femur, was deemed successful.

A Series Of Fractures And Swift Operation

The actress, who celebrated her 89th birthday on September 20, reportedly had the fall in her bathroom. She sustained multiple fractures to her hip and a serious femur fracture that needed surgery. A source close to the actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘There is cautious optimism about the outcome of the operation and Loren’s recovery, which will include a short convalescence and then a long rehabilitation.’

Postponed Engagements And Family Support

News of Loren’s mishap was first disclosed by a restaurant she was scheduled to open in Bari, Italy, on Tuesday, September 26. The restaurant, named after her, is the fourth of its kind in Italy, with others located in Milan, Florence, and Fiumicino airport. All of Loren’s commitments for the foreseeable future have been put on hold due to this incident.

An online statement, by the Sophia Loren Restaurant, announced yesterday: : ‘Earlier today a fall at her home in Geneva caused Ms Loren hip fractures.

‘Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation. Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon.The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.’

The actress’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo, are providing support by staying with her in the hospital. Edoardo, who directed his mother in the 2020 Netflix feature ‘The Life Ahead’, which earned her a David di Donatello Award for best actress, is by her side. In 2021, Loren was the focus of the Netflix documentary ‘What Would Sophia Loren Do?’

Loren’s most recent public appearance was at the Armani fashion show in Venice on September 2, during the 80th Venice Film Festival.