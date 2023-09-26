Double Injury Boost For Manchester United Ahead Of Crystal Palace Carabao Cup Clash

By Chris King • 26 September 2023 • 19:21

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

WITH A Carabao Cup clash coming up with Crystal Palace this evening, September 26, Erik ten Hag could have two players available again after injury.

Harry Maguire missed Manchester United’s trip to Turf Moor to play Burnley last weekend after picking up a knock. The England defender has not featured in the Premier League yet this season but he took part in training today according to the Manchester Evening News.

Despite regularly being picked by Gareth Southgate for England international matches, Maguire has struggled to establish himself since the Dutch coach arrived at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane has not yet recovered from his injury

However, with Raphael Varane still not ready, the 30-year-old could be in line for an appearance tonight suggested the news outlet.

Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof were Ten Hag’s preferred defensive duo for the Burnley match. The veteran defender provided a stunning pass from around the halfway line to set Bruno Fernandes up for one of the strikes of the season so far.

Mason Mount could make a return to action

Mason Mount is also expected to be available for selection against the Eagles. The 24-year-old former Chelsea star has been out of action since August. The England midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Although he was reportedly back in training, Mount was not picked in the squad to face Burnley. As reported by the MEN, he could return for tonight’s Carabao Cup game, as United kick off their defence of the trophy.

According to the paper, in the absence of Jadon Sancho and Antony, the manager could ask Mount to play out on the right wing against Roy Hodgson’e team.

Speaking recently of a possible positional switch for his midfielder, the Dutch manager said: ‘Also this has been discussed before, but we have options on the right and we will see how we fill it in’.

He explained: ‘We have the options but also they have to be available and then you have to get the routines in. But the principles and rules – they are clear’.