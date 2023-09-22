Injury Worry For Arsenal As Top Forward Misses Training Ahead Of North London Derby With Tottenham

By Chris King • 22 September 2023 • 20:06

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

ARSENAL could be without their Brazilian star Gabriel Martinelli for this weekend’s clash with Tottenham.

As shown in video footage posted on their X account this Friday, September 22, by Football Daily, the winger was not present when the first team players assembled for training at London Colney this Friday, September 22.

Martinelli picked up an injury in the early stages of last weekend’s match at Goodison Park with Everton which resulted in him leaving the pitch limping.

He was also absent from Mikel Arteta’s squad for the midweek Champions League clash with PSV. Despite the fact that he was the top scorer last season for the Gunners, his absence was not such a problem as the team racked up an emphatic 4-0 victory over the Dutch side.

Sunday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium promises to be an interesting confrontation with both sides making a flying start to the new Premier League season.

Tottenham are second in the table on goal difference

Ange Postecoglu’s men have the edge right now as far as their league positions go. Both sides have picked up 13 points but Spurs lie second on goal difference, two points behind the reigning champions, Manchester City, with Arsenal fourth.

In a press conference reported on arsenal.com, Arteta left 22-year-old Martinelli’s possible return to action up in the air when he said: ‘With Gabi, we are still assessing him, so let’s see if he can make the game or not’. He also confirmed that Thomas Partey would miss the game.

Leandro Trossard has been filling in while the Brazilian sidelined. The Belgian international bagged a goal against Everton and hit the back of the net again against PSV on Wednesday evening.

Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya are competing for the keeper’s role

Aaron Ramsdale was replaced in goal for the last two matches by Spanish international keeper David Raya, the club’s new summer signing from Brentford. It remains to be seen which one will start Sunday’s match with Spurs.

Tottenham should be refreshed coming into this game having not been involved in any of the European competitions during the week.

Postecoglu has injury concerns of his own after Ivan Peresic was ruled out for a lengthy spell. The Croatian sustained a knee injury in training on Wednesday and will undergo an operation. Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are also currently undergoing treatment.