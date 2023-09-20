Tottenham Star To Undergo Surgery And Could Miss Rest Of Season After Suffering ACL Injury

By Chris King • 20 September 2023 • 18:16

Picture of a corner flag with Tottenham Hotspur's badge. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

YET another Premier League star has joined the growing list of players to be sidelined with Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries.

Ivan Perisic played an integral role in last Saturday’s comeback against Sheffield United after making an appearance from the bench for Ange Postecoglu’s high-flying Spurs side.

After coming on as a late sub in the 80th minute with Spurs losing 0-1 against the Blades last weekend, it was the Croatian’s corner kick that led to the equaliser in stoppage time.

Brazilian striker Richarlison, also on as a substitute, connected with the ball and steered it into the net. Incredibly, shortly after, Dejan Kulusevski turned the match on its head by scoring another goal to wrap up the three points for Tottenham.

Spurs revealed their player will undergo a knee operation

However, the Croatian international midfielder picked up the injury to his right knee during a training session this Wednesday, September 20, ahead of their big north London derby with Arsenal this weekend.

A tweet posted on the club’s official X account read: ‘We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee. The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan’.

We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee. The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan 💪 pic.twitter.com/U9BMv2U7Kb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 20, 2023

Players who undergo operations on ACL injuries are generally out of action for a lengthy spell. Under the new Australian coach, Peresic has not been as popular as he was while Antonio Conte was in charge.

He arrived in London last year from Serie A giants Inter Milan and his contract expires next summer. During his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Peresic has made 50 appearances in all competitions, with one goal to his name.

By the time he recovers from the knee operation, the 34-year-old could well have played his last game of the season, and maybe of his Spurs career.

Peresic faces a battle to be fit for the 2024 Euros

The midfielder will be hoping to retain his place in time to be a part of the Croatian squad that will compete in the 2024 Euros when the tournament kicks off in Germany next June 14.

With 129 caps to his name, the veteran is a key player for his country, alongside their talisman, Real Madrid’s legendary midfield star, Luka Modric, who has an astounding 168 international caps.