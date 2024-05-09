By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 May 2024 • 8:55

Nature's haven: El Clot de Galvany. Image: El Clot de Galvany.

El Clot de Galvany is a Municipal Natural Site situated in the rural areas of El Altet and Los Balsares, part of Elche in Alicante.

Recognised for its significant environmental value, it holds various titles, including Municipal Natural Site, Biological Station, Site of Community Interest (SCI), and Special Protection Area for Birds (SPA) over much of its area.

Covering 366.31 hectares, it hosts diverse ecosystems with rare and threatened flora and fauna, along with fascinating fossil outcrops and geological formations.

The site also features archaeological and ethnographic heritage.

Surrounded by small elevations and bordered by a coastal dune range, El Clot de Galvany forms an enclosed basin.

Despite its semi-arid Mediterranean climate, it boasts remarkable geological diversity, varied soils, abundant biodiversity, and a rich paleontological, geological, and human history within a compact space.

Free Guided Tours

Visitors can join free guided tours on Sundays, for groups of fewer than 10 people.

The tours, lasting about 2 hours and covering around 2 kilometres, depart at 10:00.AM.

To arrange a tour, visit clotdegalvany.es or contact the Environmental Department at Elche Town Hall at (+34) 966 65 80 28.