‘Dangerous’, ‘Perfect’ – Arsenal Fans Buss At Footage Of ‘Legend’

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 18:50

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal breezed past Brentford midweek in the Carabao Cup despite Mikel Arteta fielding a well-rotated side that included Emile Smith-Rowe for the first time in over a year.

The England international has had to cope with several injuries and countless other setbacks over the last 12-18 months and now, since he’s been back fit Arteta has been unwilling to hand him minutes due to other players he can call upon.

Being handed a first start in over a year would have been very daunting for Smith-Rowe on Thursday evening and would have been excused of looking rusty or perhaps trying too hard to impress Arteta, but he did the complete opposite.

Smith-Rowe was arguably the best player on the pitch during his 62-minute appearance at the Brentford Community Stadium but was then quickly handed a blow by Arteta who claimed he is nowhere near being ready to play 90 minutes.

The Englishman has admitted he now has nothing to lose in his Arsenal career due to the injuries he’s sustained, time lost in his footballing career and other players who are in front of him in the pecking order.

Vintage Emile Smith Rowe pic.twitter.com/9IkVEavf00 — 14 (@iOkmm) September 27, 2023

Arsenal fans who caught a glimpse of Smith-Rowe on Thursday night were seemingly buzzing with his performance and still hold out high hopes for him at the Emirates.

What Have These Arsenal Fans Been Saying?

“Emile Smith Rowe looks incredibly lively. RCM looks more more comfortable than LCM for him. Receiving the ball excellently on the half turn, driving at players and breaking the lines. Goal or assist is coming. Our most dangerous player so far.” @Balogunner14

“He is a perfect replacement for saka this weekend” @3keeeys

“Emile Smith Rowe wants to become legend at Arsenal.” @VipArsenal

“Emile Smith- Rowe’s instagram story after starting his first game in 499 days for Arsenal. He got his chance, he took his chance. Our boy is quality.” @afcsphere

“Smith Rowe played 82 minutes last night. That was the longest he’s played since playing 90 minutes against Palace on 4th April 2022. He was electric in the first half and naturally tired in the second. Those minutes will be vital; #Arsenal need to utilise his raw qualities.” @adamkeys_

“Seeing Emile Smith Rowe back on the pitch brings me great joy. Elite footballer” @ArsenalN17

“I think Emile Smith Rowe can play LCM. Emile Smith Rowe is such a super talent.” @Osugh2

Smith-Rowe Has A Part To Play This Season

Having gone 499 days without a game to then put in a display like his last night is a testament to his character and mental toughness. He will just now be hoping that Arteta realises what he can bring to the first team and afford him more opportunities.

It’s good news that Arsenal remained in the Carabao Cup as it means further fixture congestion for the Gunners and thus, more chance of Arteta rotating his squad in games and giving Smith-Rowe valuable minutes.