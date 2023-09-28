Controversy Erupts Over LGTBI Book Removal In Spanish Library

By John Ensor • 28 September 2023 • 9:38
Censorship or protection?
Credit: Cool Finger/Shutterstock.com
A recent incident in Burriana, Castellon, has sparked a heated debate and raised the question: Is censorship creeping into Spain’s libraries?
On Wednesday, September, 27, Jesus Albiol, the Councillor for Culture of Burriana, to the north of Valencia and a member of the Vox party, confirmed the removal of LGTBI-themed books from the children’s section of the municipal library. This move was met with strong criticism, particularly from the Compromis municipal group, who labelled it as ‘censorship,’ writes 20 Minutos.
Albiol defended the decision, stating it was in compliance with article 20 of Law 4/2011, of March 23, on Libraries of the Valencian Community. This law mandates that books discussing sexual diversity, gender, or sexual development should be placed in a specific adult section, especially in libraries in cities with more than 25,000 inhabitants, like Burriana.
‘It is our duty to protect minors, the most vulnerable, and to keep them away from books with content that could be classified as pornographic and that are not suitable for their age’, Albiol asserted.
The Vox councillor accused left-leaning parties of attempting to ‘pervert minors with scandalous books with explicit sexual content’. He emphasized that such content is not educational and has been infiltrating both school and municipal libraries. ‘Children are children and childhood must be protected’, he added.
Compromis, a coalition advocating for Valencianist, progressive, and ecological politics, vehemently opposed this move.
Vicent Granel, the municipal spokesman for Compromis, argued that the decision was made unilaterally, without any technical report. He accused Albiol of wanting to propagate his ideas while suppressing others, reflecting ‘hatred that a diverse society arouses in him’.
This isn’t the first time Albiol’s decisions have stirred controversy. In July, he faced backlash for withdrawing subscriptions to five Valencian or Catalan magazines, leading to public protests and eventual reinstatement of the magazines.
Granel maintained that the removed books simply explained very basic concepts to children. He accused Vox of trying to limit the freedom to choose reading material in the library. ‘We are going to ask for a technical report from the municipal library to endorse a decision that we think censors children from books that’, according to Granel, only inform and explain and ‘do not attack, or bite, or anything similar to what the councillor thinks of censorship’.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.