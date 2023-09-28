By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 13:45

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Credit: @datchuguy, Twitter

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are willing to open talks with Hannibal Mejbri over a new long-term contract.

Man United have experienced a very tough start to the season having recorded just three wins in the Premier League and all of them have been just by a single goal, with the first one against Wolves coming in controversial circumstances amid a VAR error.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t been helped with off-field issues and problems beyond his control with Antony facing abuse accusations from his ex-girlfriends, Jadon Sancho has been banished from first-team activities and then the injury list has been far from kind.

Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varaane and Rasmus Hojlund have all been forced to spend time on the sidelines due to injuries of differing severity, but they are all now back and ready to contribute.

Man United To Offer Hannibal New Contract

However, Hannibal has been able to step in their place and make a real name for himself, especially against Crystal Palace and Brighton with the latter seeing him score his first goal, a screamer at Old Trafford.

The Tunisian international spent last season on loan with Birmingham City in the Championship but has been trusted to make an impact on the Man United first team this campaign by Ten Hag, despite reported interest.

Now, Man United are ready to reward the midfielder for his early signs of promise by discussing the possibility of a new contract.

EXCL: Manchester United plan to offer Hannibal new contract as talks could start soon 🚨🔴🇹🇳 #MUFC Current deal expires June 2024 + option 2025. Hannibal focused on games now, open to discuss later this year. 🇪🇸 Understand Sevilla wanted him in July and keep tracking him. pic.twitter.com/BFXrdfWtAK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2023

“What I can tell you is Man United are prepared to open talks with Hannibal and to offer him a new deal,” Romano has claimed. “The current deal expires in two years, so it’s not something urgent or imminent, but something that Man United want to do, extend the contract of Hannibal.

Hannibal Only Focussing On His Football

“At the same time, the player will take his time because now he’s focussed on his game, training and wants to do his best for Man United to fight for the club, the badge and the opportunity.

“Then, in the next weeks and months, he will talk with Man United over a new contract.”

It has since been revealed by Romano, the transfer guru, that Hannibal was a wanted man over the summer with La Liga side, Sevilla, asking Man United about his services, but all approaches were blocked by Ten Hag, who wished to keep him in and around the first team.

The midfielder has certainly already repaid the manager’s faith as he looks capable of playing in the Premier League or even in cup competitions to give more senior players rest, so it was a very smart and calculated decision from the Dutch coach to keep the ‘phenomenal‘ youngster about.