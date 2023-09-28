By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 13:55

Newcastle United's stadium, St James' Park

Transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bruno Guimaraes’ new contract at Newcastle United will be signed and announced in ‘days’.

As a club, Newcastle have been revolutionised over the past 18 months since PIF bought the club off Mike Ashey having helped the club reach a Carabao Cup final and also return to the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

Their new owners have also overseen a transformation of the playing squad having recruited the likes of Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali which has helped the Magpies become serious European challengers.

Trippier was the very first one through the door and kick-started the revolution on Tyneside and has since even signed a new contract because he is a starting right back playing some of the best football of his career at Newcastle.

However, the first big-money and statement signing was Guimaraes who joined in 2022 with Newcastle in the thick of a relegation scrap but his quality and ability on the ball helped them quickly move away from the drop zone and he is now thriving.

Guimaraes was wanted by both Juventus and Arsenal prior to his move to Newcastle, and it looks to have been a great decision as he’s fully engrossed in the Tyneside life and wants to become a legend at the club.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree new deal with Bruno Guimarães, here we go! It’s done — contract until June 2028 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC ⚠️ Key detail: understand the new deal will include release clause and it will be in the region of £100m. Bruno, so happy to extend as he loves the club. pic.twitter.com/YI8CaCyeVs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2023

He will now have longer to try and achieve this feta as he’s reportedly agreed to sign a new contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

“Also, important to mention about Bruno, is that I’m told, the deal will be signed in the next days,” Romano has revealed. “So, it’s a matter of days, it’s not going to take long before we see Bruno holding the Newcastle shirt with 2028 [on the back].

“The new deal is ready and everything is set to be signed and sealed between the parties.”

The fact that Guimaraes has willingly signed a new contract at Newcastle despite strong interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid shows how in love he is with the Magpies and the project the club is currently experiencing with Eddie Howe.

There is a release clause in the contract of around £100 million, which benefits both club and player because Newcastle know they don’t have to settle for any less if he does decide to leave, and Guimaraes can alert clubs about how much he will cost to sign and it should make all negotiations a lot simpler.