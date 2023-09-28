At Least Two Dead And One Injured After Gunman ‘In Combat Uniform’ Opens Fire In Dutch City Of Rotterdam

By Chris King • Updated: 28 Sep 2023 • 19:19

Image of Rotterdam Police vehicle. Credit: Twitter@POL_Rotterdam

At least two people are reported to have died in the Dutch city of Rotterdam after a gunman opened fire.

The incident initially occurred in an apartment on Heiman Dullaertplein in the city’s Delfshaven district. As a result, a 39-year-old woman was killed and another 14-year-old girl was injured.

It then continued in the nearby Erasmus Medical Centre after the shooter drove around one mile to a different location, where a second person was allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man, according to telegraff.nl.

A 32-year-old man, described by the police as dressed in combat uniform was believed to have fled the scene on a motorbike. He was subsequently arrested by Dutch police at the hospital’s helipad.

A tweet from the police explained: ‘A 32-year-old Rotterdam resident was arrested on the helideck at EMC Rotterdam. His possible role and involvement in the shooting incidents is being investigated’.

Op het helideck in het EMC Rotterdam is een 32-jarige Rotterdammer aangehouden. Zijn mogelijke rol en betrokkenheid bij de schietincidenten wordt onderzocht. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 28, 2023

Fires broke out in both places but were quickly extinguished. ‘The two shooting incidents in #Rotterdam resulted in fatalities. We now first inform family and relatives. We will provide further explanation later’.

Bij de twee schietincidenten in #Rotterdam zijn dodelijke slachtoffers te betreuren. We informeren nu eerst familie en nabestaanden. Later zullen we verdere toelichting geven. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 28, 2023

Images and video footage from the scene were posted on social media. In on video, people, including medical staff, can be seen in panic as they try to escape from the hospital.

According to the authorities in Rotterdam, police officers from an elite unit entered the university hospital building wearing bulletproof vests in search of the suspect.

WATCH: The moment when the suspect got arrested after the #shooting in #Rotterdam, Netherlands pic.twitter.com/FfHXS34opj — Insider Corner (@insidercnews) September 28, 2023

An update in a tweet from Rotterdam Police read: ‘As previously mentioned, a 32-year-old Rotterdam resident has been arrested. He is suspected of involvement in the two violent incidents at #HeimanDullaertplein and the EMC. We are not assuming a second shooter’.

Zoals eerder vermeld is een 32-jarige Rotterdammer aangehouden. Hij wordt verdacht van betrokkenheid bij de twee geweldsincidenten aan het #HeimanDullaertplein en het EMC. We gaan niet uit van een tweede schutter. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 28, 2023

The alarm was first raised at around 2:30pm, with sirens reportedly being heard throughout the city. A police helicopter was also observed hovering above the city for several hours.

With a massive police presence at the scene, ths suspect is said walked out of the hospital and handed himself in himself in.