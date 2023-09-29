Legionella Alert At Malaga’s Central Fire Station

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 9:02

Image of Malaga fire engines. Credit: cpbmalaga/Facebook.com

An announcement yesterday revealed that the potentially serious threat of Legionella was discovered close to the centre of Malaga.

The Malaga City Council disclosed on Thursday, September 28 that Legionella pneumophila bacteria was identified in a water sample from an intake outside the Central Fire Station in Martiricos, according to El Español.

Unforeseen Discovery

This intake, located outside the station, is for wastewater and not for drinking. However, it originates from the same well used to fill the fire trucks. Reportedly, three fire engines have been deemed unusable as a precaution, pending a thorough disinfection scheduled for early Friday, September 29.

Preventive Measures In Place

‘This water intake has been sealed preventively,’ the council stated, ensuring that the trucks are now being refilled from different stations or public network hydrants.

Firefighters have confirmed that some facilities will remain off-limits until the disinfection is completed. ‘There is no evidence that the water from the vehicles has the bacteria, but it will be intervened as a precaution,’ the City Council added.

Continuous Operation And Public Assurance

Despite these challenges, the station continues to function with alternative vehicles. The council emphasised that during the last routine inspection on the 20th, no legionella was detected within the station. They are keen on conveying a message of calm, asserting that the situation is expected to be resolved by Friday, and the actions taken are primarily preventive.

Awaiting Final Analysis

Until the conclusive analysis results are available, the affected intake will remain sealed. The council is committed to maintaining public safety and is taking all necessary preventive measures. They reiterate that there is no indication of the bacteria in the vehicle’s water but are intervening as a precautionary step.

The discovery of Legionella at the Central Fire Station in Malaga has prompted swift preventive actions. The City Council is working diligently to address the issue and assures the public that normal operations will resume shortly. The measures implemented aim to safeguard public health, and there is no evidence of any immediate risk.