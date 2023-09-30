Hollywood Cashes In On OceanGate’s Titanic Tragedy

By John Ensor •
BARELY months after the events in which the Titan submersible imploded, killing all occupants, a film about the tragedy has been announced.
On June 18, 2023, the OceanGate submersible named Titan embarked on a mission to investigate the Titanic wreckage. However, tragedy struck off the coasts of the US and Canada when, merely two hours post-launch, the vessel vanished.
The date was etched in memory as the day when a five-day search culminated in the grim discovery: Titan had catastrophically imploded during its descent, claiming the lives of all five crew members, including the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush.
A mere four months after the calamity, news has emerged of a cinematic adaptation and a docuseries, both presently labelled ‘Salvaged’. MindRiot Entertainment is at the helm of these projects. E. Brian Dobbins, renowned for his work on ‘Black-ish’ and ‘The Blackening’, is on board as a co-producer, as reported by Deadline.
The narrative is expected to span the events leading up to, during, and following the disaster. MindRiot’s duo, Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey are tasked with penning the screenplay.
Keasey shared with the media, ‘The Titan Tragedy is a glaring instance of a hasty and often misjudged system – our relentless, 24-7 media cycle that frequently condemns and tarnishes countless individuals without proper scrutiny.’
He emphasised, ‘Our film aims to not only pay tribute to the victims of the submersible disaster and their kin but also to shed light on the broader issue of today’s media landscape.’
In a surprising move earlier in July, James Cameron, the acclaimed director of ‘Titanic‘, refuted any intentions of dramatising the incident. However, a documentary by Channel 5 did grace the screens shortly after the tragedy’s confirmation.
Keasey reiterated, ‘Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.’
He concluded, ‘Truth is all that matters,’ he added. ‘And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame.
