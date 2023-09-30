Women’s Super League: Predictions, Winners, Losers And Previews

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 18:40

The Women's Super League.

The Women’s Super League is set to finally get underway this Sunday as Aston Villa welcome Manchester Uneidt in the opening game at Villa Park.

It’s set to be the biggest and most special season in Women’s football history with global superstars jetting over to England following their World Cup heroics which has now made the WSL by far the most exciting and watched women’s football league in the world.

The WSL was already littered with superstars including Sam Kerr, Khajida ‘Bunny’ Shaw, Alessia Russo and Katie McCabe, but now players such as Ashley Lawrence, Geyse and Daphne van Domselaar have joined the league it’s going to be electric.

So, with that excitement at an all-time high for women’s football in England, I’m going to make some bold predictions for the 2023/24 season including winners, Champions League teams, top goal scorer and which team will be relegated.

WSL Champions – Chelsea

Apologies to anyone who was expecting a surprise this season for Chelsea to slip up, but I simply can’t see it happening, Emma Hayes and Chslea are just too ruthless and anyone with Sam Kerr leading their line have to become a favourite instantly.

While I am impressed with the business Arsenal have done bringing in the likes of Russo, Amanda Illestedy and Laia Codina who I believe will allow them to push on and make it a very interesting and tight title race between the two London sides.

Lighting up London! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ojyHzLtX7k — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) September 30, 2023

However, with the likes of Beth Mead, Viviane Miedeman and Leah Williamson not kicking a ball for such a long time and may not hit the ground running immediately, I can see Chelsea being too strong over the course of a season.

Hayes just has an embarrassment of riches in her squad and having added top-quality internationals including Ashley Lawrence and Delphine Cascarino aiding the likes of Kerr, Fran Kirby and Guro Reiten, they are going to be jaw-dropping to watch this season.

Top Goal Scorer – Bunny Shaw

I never mentioned Manchester City in the title race conversation, but that is largely down to the fact that Gareth Taylor is a below-par manager and is very likely to still be in such a high-profile job, and they didn’t do anywhere enough in the transfer market.

However, that does not discredit the world-class striker they have in the form of Shaw. The Jamaican captain netted one goal at the World Cup and unfortunately picked up a silly red card for two bookings, but she’s going to sue that fuel to fire her charge for the Golden Boot.

Shaw will be pushed the whole way by Kerr, Rachel Daly and Russo, but given that the other clubs have players who can play very well through the middle and Shaw is City’s only reliable option in that position, she is going to smash the WSL once again.

It was a very impressive total of 19 goals last season for Shaw in a stuttering City side that failed to qualify for the Champions League, but I expect them to bounce back into the top three this term and Shaw’s goal will be a huge factor behind that.

Champions League qualification – Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City

From my words above, it’s pretty obvious that I can only see one top-three season. Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City are going to be the dominant forces this term, although I do expect the third spot to go down to the wire.

I believe Manchester United will fall off this season having lost Russo and Ona Batlle, and while their other business has been very smart I can’t see them cacking into the European spots once again.

❤️ “Every time we play at the Emirates, more and more it does feel like home.” The Chat with @StephCatley and @caitlinfoord 🗣️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 27, 2023

This season I am fully on board the Carla Ward and Aston Villa hype train. The Villains have done some excellent business over the last 12 months and I’m backing them to finish fourth this campaign.

Relegation – Bristol City

It’s tough to see anything but an immediate drop down back into the Championship, which is very unfortunate as it’s a great story to even see them at this level.

Bristol City are the first team to be promoted into the WSL since 2018 that are not attached to a male counterpart, so all of their funding and backing comes from individual investors and owners, instead of anything to do with the Bristol City Men’s team.

The boss looks ahead to tomorrow's #BarclaysWSL clash with Leicester City! 🎤 — Bristol City WFC (@bristolcitywfc) September 30, 2023

Lauren Smith has done an incredible job to have Bristol City competing in the best women’s football league in Europe and some of their business has been smart and sensible. I’m excited to see how Jamie-Lee Nappier fairs at this level having not been able to make the grade with Chelsea earlier in her career but looked a step above everyone else in the Championship.

Bristol City will be competing with the likes of West Ham and Leicester City I believe this season as everyone looks to avoid that single relegation spot, but sadly for the Robins, I believe it will be them.