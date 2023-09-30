Aston Villa Fail In Bid For Major Off-Filed Change

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 9:00

Aston Villa’s Men and Women’s teams will play in their much-hated home kit this weekend despite calls from players to have it changed.

The moment a new home kit is launched during the summer is a big and exciting moment for any club as it signals the start of a new dawn and fans begin to dream of what could be achieved in their new kit, however, it has turned into a nightmare for the players of Aston Villa.

That’s because throughout pre-season and now in the Premier campaign, whenever Villa’s male players have taken to the field, within a short period of time their shirts look to be drenched in sweat and give off a very non-aesthetically pleasing wet look.

This has led to both men’s and women’s teams complaining to the club about the shirt, who have then gone to Castore, and according to reports, the Midlands side are now close to ending their partnership with that kit manufacturer early.

Aston Villa To Keep Wearing Wet-Look Kit

Castore have burst onto the football scene in recent years and now design kits for Rangers, Villa, Newcastle United and Wolves, however, the Magpies have also managed to get out of their deal from the start of next season and instead, have been signed up by Adidas.

Despite Villa seemingly close to being free from Castore, they have not been able to fix the home shirt in time for this weekend’s game which sees Carla Ward’s team kick off the Women’s Super League season at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

🚨 Aston Villa & Castore ‘poised to end kit deal early’ after complaints over ‘wet-look’ shirts pic.twitter.com/tSgkFuBdgi — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 28, 2023

Ward has spoken about how concerns were raised through the summer about the home shirt but nothing was done, she said: “I think we have similar concerns as to what the men have. It was highlighted early in the pre-season from the men’s side and backed up by the women.”

Villa Women Concerned About Their Home Top

It now appears as though both Ward’s team and Unai Emery’s men are set to play in the uncomfortable home shirt as they take on Manchester United and Brighton respectively, which won’t be great for the players or people watching the games.

Obviously, for the women’s team, there are far more concerns because of how they may be perceived and potentially over-sexualised by male and female viewers, instead of appreciating them for their immense ability and elite-level mentality.

However, they were offered the chance to wear their away shirt on Sunday, but with it being the opening home game they want to go down the traditional route of donning the home shirt for when they take to the pitch at Villa Park.