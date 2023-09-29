By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 10:45

An image of Arsenal's club crest.

Katie McCabe has signed a new bumper contract at Arsenal despite reported transfer interest.

McCabe is one of the most gifted and famous players in the Women’s Super League for her stunning dead ball ability, quality long-range finishes and also, of course, her robust nature when it comes to tackling, something that opposition teams hate.

The Republic of Ireland international captained her side at the World Cup over the summer out in Australia and New Zealand and even managed to score her country’s first-ever goal at a major tournament via a corner.

Chelsea were very interested in a move for McCabe last January with the Blues offering Arsenal a very ‘lucrative’ offer, but given it was the middle of the season and the two are bitter rivals, it was rejected out of hand.

Katie McCabe Commits Her Future To Arsenal

Emma Hayes’ side are not the only club to hold a strong interest in McCabe, especially with the Republic of Ireland international now entering into the final 12 months of her contract, with both Manchester City and Bayern Munich hovering.

It’s a dangerous game that Arsenal were playing by allowing someone so talented and important as McCabe to enter into the final 12 months of her contract having seen how it impacted other clubs when they landed contract rebel Alessia Russo on a free transfer.

New contract with The Arsenal. @Katie_McCabe11 is here to stay ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 29, 2023

However, it looks to have paid off with McCabe happy to commit her future to the club she’s been with since joining back in 2015 and establishing herself as one of the best left-wingers/left-backs in the world.

Having moved over from her home country in 2015, McCabe has racked up over 190 appearances and now feels North London is home for her.

She said: “Arsenal is home for me and I’m excited to have committed my future to this football club. I’ve grown up here as a player and a person and developed a really special bond with our supporters, which means a lot to me.”

Gunners Managed To Fend Off WSL Interest

This is proven by her most recent Ballon d’Or nomination, as she’s simply too good to ignore and some of her goals were crucial to getting Arsenal into the Champions League this season, although that was short-lived having been knocked out by Paris FC in the qualifying rounds.

It’s a rare blow for Chelsea and Emma Hayes who usually manage to get the players that they target and have lined up because of what they can offer such as superb coaching, a lot of money and an almost guarantee of silverware every year under Hayes.