By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 13:00

Image of Chelsea FC badge. Credit: Creative Commons

Newcastle United are the latest club to join the intense race to sign striker Ivan Toney.

The England international is still serving part of his ban which was handed down to him by the FA when he was found guilty of breaching their betting and gambling rules as a professional footballer.

Brentford’s main man for goals is indeed back in first-team training and has attended a number of the Bees’ last few games but he’s going to have to wait until the new year until he’s allowed to step out onto a football pitch again.

Despite his severe lack of time on the pitch over the past few months, he’s been attracting a lot of interest from clubs up and down the Premier League as they all go in search of a reliable goalscorer.

Ivan Toney Wanted By Five Premier League Clubs

Fabrizi Romano has spoken in the past about how Toney has recently changed his agent to try and get him a move out of Brentford in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll force through a transfer in January before he’s kicked a ball, or pay Brentford some respect and wait until the summer.

His manager Thomas Frank has openly spoken about how Brentford are indeed a selling club, meaning they would be open to cashing in on their England international, but it would have to be for the right price.

Ivan Toney in attendance for today’s match. pic.twitter.com/Zee5pcKSfX — afcsphere (@afcsphere) September 27, 2023

Those comments appear to have spiked interest from some of the biggest clubs in England with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and now Newcastle all registering an interest.

Toney Set To Leave Brentford In 2024

It would be a sensational turn of events if Toney was to end up on Tyneside, not just because they already have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but because he was sold by the Magpies back in 2018 to Peterborough after not being handled a single first-team start.

Therefore, it would take a lot for him to give Newcastle a second chance after they threw him down the footballing pyramid not too long ago, especially when he has interest from many established clubs in the Premier League with rich histories of winning silverware.

On paper, it would make sense for one of Arsenal or Chelsea to make serious moves for Toney given the Gunners’ lack of a proven striker and the latter’s obvious lack of goals, but it remains to be seen what Toney believes is the best option for him.