By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 13:30

Image of Chelsea FC badge. Credit: Creative Commons

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that both Chelsea and Manchester United have been scouting Brazilian youngster Lorran.

Under Todd Boehly, Chelsea has been very active in the transfer market trying to improve their first team and enable them to compete in the Premier League, although that has been to no avail as of yet.

They’ve also been very smart, however, having bought a lot of young talents for the future and then, either kept them in and around the first team or indeed shipped them out on loan to gain valuable experience.

Just this summer, Chelsea brought in Cole Palmer, Lesley Ugochukwu, Deivid Washington, Angelo and Diego Moreira who are all aged under 21, showing they have a solid platform to grow in the coming years.

Chelsea And Man United Scouting £43 Million Star

Man United have been far less forward-thinking with a lot of their signings being made for the here and now, although Rasmus Hojlund was a solid acquisition for the present and future of the Red Devils.

Now though, the two Premier League giants are set to go head-to-head in the coming transfer windows over the signature of 2006-born attacker, Lorren who is starring out in Brazil for Flamengo, according to Romano.

🇧🇷 Understand Manchester United and Chelsea scouts recently tracked Lorran, Brazilian top talent born in 2006. Release clause included in his Flamengo deal: €50m. He signed with Roc Nation Sports Brazil, the agency of JayZ — with Vinicius Jr, Paquetá, Martinelli, Endrick. pic.twitter.com/imo2IH0Svh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2023

“Man United and Chelsea both sent their scouts to keep an eye on the player recently,” Romano revealed. “Let’s see if they will decide to bid, let’s see if they will decide to enter the race with an official proposal, at the moment, it is just scouting activity.

2006-Born Ace Has Monster Release Clause

“These two clubs are monitoring and keeping an eye on Lorran, who could be the next big thing from Brazil.”

Prior to Romano dropping this information on his YouTube channel, the transfer guru revealed that Lorran has a big release clause of around €50 million (£43 million) so both clubs will know exactly how they can land the top talent.

£43 million is a lot of money to invest in someone born in 2006 and has never played outside of Brazil, but as has been the case with many exciting Brazilian stars they can be worth that price tag in the future, just look at the like of Neymar and Vinicius Jr.