‘This Is Scary’ – Pundit Reveals Big Chelsea Worry Live On Air

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 9:45

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

TalkSPORT pundit, Ade Oladipo, has admitted he’s worried for Chelsea having looked at their run of daunting Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea have been one of the stories of the season in the Premier League but for all the wrong reasons. Mauricio Pochettino has overseen just a single league victory since taking over at the start of the campaign.

That win came against Luton Town – who are favourites to be relegated – and since then it’s been a sequence of draws, blanks in front of goal and defeats, with this weekend not getting much easier as they are involved in a London derby.

The Blues make the short trip across the capital to face rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage with Marco Silva’s side likely to see this as a great and very rare chance to record back-to-back hme victories against the two-time Champions League winners.

Chelsea Could Go Winless Until December

Pochettino will be looking at this fixture against Fulham and then the one after that against Burnley and targeting maximum points because they are relatively easier teams to face, but also because of what is to follow, as Oladipo highlighted live on talkSPORT.

“If you look at what you’ve got coming up, and Chelsea fans I’m sure you know the fixture list and this is scary,” Oladipo claimed. “Obviously, you’ve got Fulham on Monday and then you go to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday and they become must-win games.

"I don't think we definitely get any points until December 9th!" 😨 "I think there's a run of 7 games where you can see defeats in all of them!" 😳 Rory Jennings believes #CFC could potentially go on a long streak without a win 👀 pic.twitter.com/mDIEQv4Bnm — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 29, 2023

“Because your next run of games in the league is horrendous, I’ve not seen anything like it. Arsenal, Spurs, Man City, Newcastle, Brighton and Manchester United.

“You haven’t got games in between those, other soft games, those are your run of Premier League fixtures.”

Pochettino Facing Defining Run Of Fixtures

Simply saying that Chelsea need to beat Fulham and Burnley is all well and good, but given their atrocious run of form and countless injury woes, the Blues will do well to win back-to-back games.

Heading into the game against Fulham on Monday night, Pochettino is set to be without the likes of Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson with the latter being suspended for picking up five yellow cards.

Without these players who could be regarded as key and/or important players, it remains to be seen what kind of team Pochettino could put together that will be able to perform at a high Premier League standard.