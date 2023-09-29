Premier League Expecting To Land TV Deal Over £5 Billion

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 18:00

Image of Premier League logo. Credit: Twitter@premierleague

The Premier League expects to see a significant increase in its current £5 billion domestic TV rights when it opens up later this year.

While there can be a long debate about whether or not the Premier League is the best league in the world in terms of the football on show and the standard set by players, managers and officials, what can’t be disputed is the clammer for it around the world.

The Premier League is the most watched football league in the world and people support different teams even if they live thousands of miles away and never actually get to see their favourite players and team in person.

It’s so important and huge around the world that clubs jet off to the likes of Asia and America for pre-season tours and tickets for friendly games sell out months in advance as people try their hardest to secure just 90 minutes of watching their heroes.

Back in the UK, no sport even comes close to football in terms of viewing figures and money it generates and following a meeting on Thursday night between all 20 clubs, that is only going to increase.

Premier League Expect To Land Lucrative New TV Deals

That’s because all of the English top-flight clubs have agreed to allow negotiators to work out and determine the exact nature of the packages to be sold, as well as the number of games which will be aired on domestic TV throughout the season.

Despite managers and players calling for more care to be handed down as they are asked to play at unsavoury hours at the other end of the country every season while being handed little rest and recovery time, especially for European sides, it’s fallen on deaf ears with an extra 50 games set to be shown on TV, including a late Sunday night game.

Value Of £5 Billion To Be Smashed

It’s expected that the big hitters, Sky Sports, TNT and Amazon Prime all set to battle it out for their fair share of the games and any deals are looking to be locked in for the next four years instead of the usual three.

As the appetite for the Premier League continues to grow every year, it’s only natural that the Premier League will see competition rise from its broadcast bidders, and they can now expect to see the current £5 billion package smashed.

This is indeed the first time in six years that the Premier League have actually auctioned off and put its TV rights up for sale, largely down to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will allow them to work out where the market stands and fully grasp how large this Premier League beast has grown from a financial point of view over the last 5-10 years.