Premier League Preview: Team news, Injuries And Press Conferences

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 18:40

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

It’s less than 24 hours to go until the Premier League is back and it kicks off with Aston Villa against Brighton.

All of the 20 managers have been holding their pre-match press conferences over the past 48 hours as they relay any team news or injury updates to the local and national media, which Euro Weekly News have gathered sn summarised in one place.

Arsenal

It’s not good news for Arsenal as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League following last week’s North London derby draw with Mikel Arteta claiming several players are yet to train.

The Spaniard has admitted that none of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard have been able to train this week which makes them all major doubts for their trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery faced several questions regarding Ollie Watkins and his contractual situation, but he did touch on the injured front with youngster Jacob Ramsey facing a late fitness to be involved, but Jamaican international Leon Bailey has been ruled out.

Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola will be coming up against one of his best friends in the form of Mikel Arteta this weekend as they knew each other growing up and through their Spanish football roots, but that will all be put to the side on Saturday.

Iraola is still searching for his first league win as a Premier League manager, and that task will become instantly more difficult if he’s going to be without star striker Dominic Solanke who picked up an ankle injury midweek in the Carabao Cup.

However, there is more positive news for Tyle Adams as the club’s big-money summer singing made his debut during the week against Stoke City and will now be assessed ahead of a potential Premier League debut.

Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi has issued a mixed bag of positive and negative team news ahead of their lunchtime clash against Villa. The Italian boss has confirmed that Brighton captain Lewis Dunk was just rested dmidweke and not injured, while star striker Evan Ferguson is back following an illness.

However, the experienced duo of Adam Lallana and James Milner will both be unavailable for selection, and that’s the same for Pascal Groß, although the German may return next week for the Europa League.

Brentford

Thomas Frank was the first manager to conduct his pre-match press conference, doing so on Wednesday, but it was probably best to get it out of the way as he had to confirm the devasting news concerning Kevin Schade.

The German attacker will undergo surgery on an abductor injury and in turn, will be out for several months.

Burnley

Vincent Kompany takes his Burnley side up to St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon in search of the first league win of the season. If he’s to achieve that feat, then he’ll have to do so without Manuel Benson who has picked up a knock and also Lyle Foster who is serving the second game of his three-match suspension.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino is once again having to ask why Chelsea’s injury luck refuses to get any better. The Argentine manager has confirmed that vice-captain Ben Chilwell will be sidelined for an extended period of time due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

✅ Chukwuemeka

✅ Madueke

❌ James Mauricio Pochettino provides an update on Chelsea's team news 🔵 pic.twitter.com/YVCW6pkZ7f — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2023

However, it’s better news when it comes to his captain as Reece James is expected to return next week, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke are going to make their first team returns this weekend.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson has admitted ‘it didn’t look like good news’ for Dean Henderson who was forced off just minutes into his Crystal Palace debut against his former club Manchester United during the week.

It’s a long injury list for Hodgson at the moment with Jefferson Lerma, James Tomkins, Naouirou Ahamada, Matheus Franca and Michael Olise all unavailable and now Odsonne Edouard is set for the sidelines despite starting at Old Trafford and Jairo Riedewald also picked up a muscular tweak in the same game.

Everton

Everton fans and Sean Dyche will know that if they can keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit and fitting this season then there’s a very good chance they will not be involved in a third relegation battle and that looks to be what is happening as he’s come through another game unscathed.

The England international has now played three games for Everton since returning from injury scoring twice in the process. Summer signing Jack Harrison also made his debut in the Carabao Cup victory and Dyche confirmed they will continue to help him build up his match fitness.

Fulham

Marco Silva didn’t give much away in his press conference, but did confirm that both Tosin Aderabiyo and summer signing from Wolves, Adama Traore, would be unavailable for this weekend, while, Dutch full-back Kenny Tete will be assessed ahead of the game.

Liverpool

Many people were waiting anxiously for Jurgen Klopp’s press conference after seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold spotted back in training this week and the Liverpool boss has admitted the full-back has trained as normal all week and is available to face Spurs.

⏳ Trent Alexander-Arnold

⏳ Stefan Bajcetic

❌ Thiago Jurgen Klopp provides an update on the Liverpool team news 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WYq1aZp8Nl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2023

That is certainly going to be good news for Liverpool as a team, but also for Fantasy Football players who may be looking to bring him into their side.

Luton Town

The big news this week for Luton Town was that Arsenal loanee, Sambi Lokonga, has returned to the Gunners after picking up a serious hamstring injury.

Club captain Tom Lockyer is fit and available for selection against Everton, however, the game comes too soon for Ross Barkley despite training the past two days.

Manchester City

Following their midweek Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, there was very little change in the form of team news from Pep Guardiola.

Therefore, expect the likes of John Stones, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva to all remain on the sidelines and Rodri serves the second of his three-match ban. However, Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias will likely return to the starting lineup after missing the game midweek.

Manchester United

It’s yet more bad news for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United who only just welcomed back Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount into the fold following their respective injuries, but he’s since been handed two new ones.

Lisandor Martienz is set for a period on the sidelines that will be months instead of weeks, while summer signing, Sergio Reguillon, is going to miss this weekend’s game against Crystal Palace and joins Tyrell Malaiia and Luke Shaw in the treatment room.

Newcastle United

Following Newcastle United’s cup upset against Man City midweek, Eddie Howe has been dealing with an almighty injury headache with several players either out or doubts for the clash against newly-promoted Burnley.

Howe has confirmed that both Martin Dubravka and Dan Burn will be available for this weekend after missing midweek altogether. However, it’s less clear for the likes of Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Alexandr Isak who all picked up muscular injuries this week.

Summer signing Harvey Barnes is also going to be out until 2024 having injured a part of his foot against Sheffield United last weekend.

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper has eased fears of the severity of Nuno Tavares’ injury by claiming it isn’t as bad as first thought and no the former Arsenal defender ‘isn’t far away’ from a return to first-team action.

The same cannot be said for Brazilian Felipe who’s knee has flared up in recent days, so he;’s now having to be assessed daily to ensure it does not get any worse.

Sheffield United

Sensationally, long-time servant John Fleck is already back in training despite breaking his leg in pre-season.

Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Gustavo Harmer is fit for this weekend despite seemingly picking up a knock last weekend, while regular striker Oli McBurnie is now available following his one-game suspension.

Tottenham Hotspur

The draw against Arsenal last week appeared to come at a cost with both James Maddison and Son Heung-min being forced off in the second half, but Ange Postecoglou has admitted that the pair have trained today.

✅ Maddison

✅ Son

❌ Johnson Ange Postecoglou provides an update on Tottenham's team news ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8F53iKn4lR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2023

He didn’t confirm they’d be fit for this weekend as they still need to be assessed but it seems like good news. The same can’t be said for Brennan Johnson, however, who’s picked up a minor injury so won’t be available after starting his first game against the Gunners.

West Ham

After avoiding a midweek cup scare away to Exter City, David Moyes has handed fans further good news admitting that he’s got no new injury woes or concerns so should have a solid squad to pick from at home to Sheffield United.

Wolves

Gary O’Neil did not share any injury updates, meaning that his squad is the same as it was, apart from loanee Tommy Doyle who, of course, can’t play against his parent club Manchester City, while Jeanricner Bellegarde is serving the second of his three-match ban following a straight red card against Luton.