By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 17:30

Manchester United after winning the Carabao Cup

TalkSPORT pundits and former footballers, Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist, believe Newcastle United are favourites to win the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies were handed one of the toughest tasks in football when they were pitted against Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup, but Eddie Howe’s side pulled off an upset by winning 1-0 last night.

Despite being penned in their own half for the majority of the opening 45 minutes, a resurgent Newcastle side roared in the second period to take a 1-0 win thanks to an Alexander Isak close-range finish.

Things don’t get much easier for Newcastle, however, with the Magpies set to face Manchester United – who beat them in the final last season – at Old Trafford for a spot in the fifth round.

Newcastle Backed For Carabao Cup Success

There are still a lot of top Premier League sides left in the Carabao Cup including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and, of course, both Man United and Newcastle United, respectively, so there certainly doesn’t appear to be one clear favourite.

However, talkSPORT host and Scotland football legend, Brazil, has pinned his colours to the mast of Newcastle and believes they should be the team going for glory in Wembley next year for the season’s first piece of silverware if they can overcome the Red Devils.

👀 Alan: "They've got to be favourites!" 👏 Ally: "It's an ideal opportunity to get silverware!" Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist believe #NUFC could be favourites for the Carabao Cup! pic.twitter.com/1ctDTb7KFU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 28, 2023

He said: “It’ll be very interesting to see what side they [Newcastle] put out there [against Man United] because if they knock Man United out, they’ve got to be favourites to win it.”

Liverpool Seen As A Leading Contender For Domestic Glory

Brazil was hosting his morning breakfast show with fellow countryman, Ally McCoist, and he believes the Magpies and Liverpool are the standout teams left in the competition.

McCoist has claimed: “You could argue they might be favourites at the moment, them and Liverpool surely.”

According to SkyBet, Newcastle are only fifth favourites to go all the way and lift the Carabao Cup, behind Liverpool (FAVS), Arsenal (7/2), Man United (4/1) and Chelsea (5/1) with the Magpies able to be backed at 5/1 as well.

Eddie Howe has spoken about how he hopes his team can go one step further this season and actually oft the league cup after falling at the final hurdle earlier this year, but unlike last season when they were handed a favourable run in the cup, this campaign they’re certainly being forced to do it the hard way.