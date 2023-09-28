‘Game-Changer’ – Newcastle Fans Label £100M Ace ‘The Saviour’

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 13:00

Image of Newcastle United's flag blowing in the wind. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Several Newcastle United supporters have been left blown away on social media after watching Bruno Guimaraes last night.

Newcastle were underdogs last night as they welcomed Premier League champions Manchester City to St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup third round, but despite a slow start, they prevailed victorious.

The Magpies were under pressure from the very start and failed to get anywhere near Man City in the first half but after some half-time changes by Eddie Howe, Newcastle stormed into an early lead just after the break.

Howe decided it was time for some more quality, experience and intensity to be injected into the game at half-time as they introduced regular starters, Bruno Guimaraes and the in-form Anthony Gordon.

The latter got the crowd up immediately when he chased the ball the width of the pitch before putting in a crunching challenge on Mateo Kovacic, and just minutes later Alexander Isak found the back of the net to send the Geordie faithful into delirium.

However, it was Guimaraes who had fans salivating over his second-half display as he controlled the tempo, helped Newcastle play out from the back and put on a real show in front of a huge admirer in Pep Guardiola.

What Have These Newcastle Fans Had To Say?

“Bruno Guimarães masterclass in the 2nd half against Man City. Well and truly got his mojo back now.” @ToonMouthTyne

“FULL-TIME: #NUFC 1-0 #MCFC Well, who saw that coming after the first-half?! Bruno Guimaraes a game-changer. Newcastle absolutely superb after the break. A half full of intensity and attacking intent.” @jordancronin_

“Bruno Guimaraes made more successful ball recoveries (7) than any other Newcastle United player managed all game against Manchester City. Bruno Guimaraes only played 45 minutes. The saviour.” @MozoFootball

“Bruno Guimaraes has been absolutely dominating the midfield since he’s come on. back to his best” @kieronmck9

“And Bruno Guimarães has changed the game. Really starting to look back to his mercurial best again.” @SixsmithTV

“Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura – I have never been happier to see your face” @joelintoast

Guimaraes Back To His Best

It’s been a tough start to the season for both Newcastle and Guimaraes as he’s been tasked with playing in different midfield roles to try and accommodate summer signing Sandro Tonali, while contract talks will have certainly been distracting him.

However, the Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid target has now penned a new long-term deal that includes a release clause of around £100 million and after dominating the Sheffield United midfield, he did the same last night making many fans believe he’s back to his best, just as the Champions League gets set to return to Tyneside.