By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 8:45

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United will prioritise signing a centre-back in either January 2024 or next summer.

In what was a largely frustrating summer transfer window for Man United manager Erik ten Hag, he struggled to get the midfield targets he craved and was then forced to plunge into a rather poor left-back market following Luke Shaw’s injury.

That is without mentioning their struggle to sign a top-class striker and when they finally landed on Ramsus Hojlund, he turned up at Old Trafford as a Man United player and was injured for the first few weeks of the season.

One position they appeared to ignore was the heart of their defence, apart from bringing back veteran Jonny Evans, and that was despite being very open to selling Harry Maguire to West Ham.

That decision looks to already be haunting the Red Devils as they’ve seen Maguire, Raphael Varane and now Lisandro Martinez pick up injuries forcing some pretty big reshuffles at the back for Ten Hag just seven weeks into the season.

Man United Want To Sign A New Centre Back

However, Romano has now claimed that Man United are already discussing behind the scenes how they could target the centre-back transfer market in 2024, with both transfer windows going to see the Red Devils active

He said: “From what I’m hearing, bringing in a new centre back in 2024, let’s see if it’s going to be January, let’s see if it’s going to be the summer, more likely to be the summer in terms of investment, but we never know in the market.

Manchester United considering to invest on new important defender in 2024 as internal discussion start 🔴 #MUFC Todibo remains on the list, Tapsoba and Antonio Silva also tracked by scouts — more names could be added in the next months. 📱 More: https://t.co/0l413ucWIz pic.twitter.com/JTsJjovfPl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2023

“So, keep an eye on that story and it depends on the Harry Maguire situation but for sure, Man United are thinking of centre-backs.

“Pavard has now joined Inter Milan, so he’s no longer on the list but Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice remains a player appreciated by Manchester United, so they will keep tracking and scouting him.

Any Signing Will Depend On Harry Maguire

“Also, Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen he was on the list at Tottenham but also, at Man United in the summer and he remains a player appreciated by Man United, but it’s not an easy deal as he extended his deal at Bayer Leverkusen a couple of weeks ago.”

The fact that Man United already have two of Europe’s top young centre-backs on their transfer shortlist shows they are very serious about recruiting in the next 12 months in that position, especially with Maguire, Varane and Evans all getting on in their respective and impressive careers.

If Man United are going to be able to compete on multiple fronts moving forward then they need at least two top-class players in every position, otherwise, they can simply kiss goodbye to playing at the same level as the likes of Manchester City.