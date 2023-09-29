By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 13:55

Manchester United transfer target, Xavi Simmons, has admitted he doesn’t know what will happen with his future next summer.

After tearing up the Eredivisie during the 2022/23 season and registering 27 goal involvements with PSV Eindhoven, Simmons had a tough decision to make. Stay out in the Netherlands, or go back to Paris Saint-Germain, the team who discarded him a few years prior.

The talented Dutchman decided to go back to PSG – who had a €5 million clause they were able to trigger – but the Parisian outfit then immediately decided to loan him out to RB Leipzig in what was a bizarre turn of events.

However, he hasn’t let that bother him as he’s now lighting up the Bundesliga with four assists and three goals to his name already which has seen the clubs’ sporting director, Max Eberl admitting they are already working out a way to keep Simmons beyond his season-long loan spell.

Man United Target Hints At An Unclear Future

If Leipzig wanted to sign Simmons on a permanent basis next summer they would have to pay a monster transfer fee given he only just joined PSG permanently this summer and will face a load of competition, especially from the Premier League.

This is because even during the last transfer window Man United, coached by Simmons’ fellow countrymen Erik ten Hag, were being linked with the attacking midfielder as they went in search of more creativity in the final thirds.

⚪️🔴 Xavi Simons on staying at Leipzig after loan: “You can't predict anything in football. No one knows what's going to happen in a few months”. “I already feel at home. I enjoy my time here, I want to be successful and to make my mark on the club”, told @philipphinze24. pic.twitter.com/nCZzX9HcQ5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2023

Now, Simmons has added fuel to the fire by admitting his future is indeed unclear beyond this season, which is good news for the Red Devil, he said: “You can’t predict anything in football. No one knows what’s going to happen in a few months.”

Simmons Is Wanted By Many Clubs

While nothing materialised during the summer, the lure of playing in the Premier League for a coach from the same country as himself could well be something that turns Simmons’ head if he does decide to leave PSG for a second time.

It certainly seems as though Simmons is enjoying playing regular first-team football and given the number of attacking players Luis Enrique acquired over the summer, his playing team would be significantly reduced if he returned to the Parisian side.

Man United certainly would not have a clear run at Simmons though because, obviously, Leipzig would be very much interested in keeping the talented youngster, but Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are said to be keen on adding more youth to their exciting squad already bursting with potential.