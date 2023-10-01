Spanish-Based Gang Smuggled Drugs Via Parcel Deliveries

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Oct 2023 • 8:00

National Police Seize Drugs. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

The National Police in Madrid have successfully dismantled a significant drug trafficking operation. This group, based in Madrid, cleverly utilised parcel delivery firms to further their illicit trade.

On Saturday, September 30, a report from the National Police in Madrid revealed how they exposed a criminal network, primarily of Chinese origin, that was stealthily dispatching narcotics on an international scale through courier services.

Early investigations spotlighted three pallets sent from storage units in Parla and Humanes, Madrid. These were en route to Ireland and concealed a substantial amount of marijuana buds.

Thanks to the collaboration of the companies that owned the storage rooms where the seized drugs were stored, the agents managed to identify several members of the organisation, verifying that they had been making similar shipments for months.

Gang Adapted Their Methods

After their initial operations were compromised, the group swiftly adjusted their strategy. They began to fragment their shipments into smaller parcels to avoid detection. Furthermore, they dispatched these parcels under various aliases and corporations, often misusing stolen foreign identity cards.

However, their revamped tactics didn’t deter the police. Officers managed to intercept an additional six marijuana packages destined for the Netherlands and Finland.

In a more audacious move, two shipments were discovered concealed within coffee containers that had false bottoms. One of these was bound for Dubai and contained one and a half kilos of a blend of coffee, ketamine, MDMA, and methamphetamine. The other, heading to Mexico, was found to have two and a half kilos of ketamine.

Outcome Of The Operation

The extensive operation led to the arrest of eight suspects. The police carried out seven meticulous searches in various locations, including Leganes, Madrid, and Humanes de Madrid. In addition to the arrests, the authorities seized a total of 150 kilos of marijuana, four kilos of synthetic narcotics, and three vehicles. These vehicles were believed to be used extensively by the syndicate for their criminal endeavours.