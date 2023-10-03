Malaga Aims To Cut 52,000 Vehicles From Its Roads

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 10:57

Is Malaga ready for a transport revolution? The Andalucian government seems to think so.

On Tuesday, September 3, the Junta de Andalucia is set to recommend the Metropolitan Transport Plan for the Malaga Area. This strategic blueprint outlines the future of mobility for the capital of the Costa del Sol and its surrounding regions, aiming to facilitate the movement of its nearly one million residents through eco-friendly means, writes El Español.

Aiming For Sustainable Mobility

The plan’s ambitious targets include ensuring that at least a quarter of all journeys within this urban cluster are made via public transport, with an additional five per cent by bicycle. If these goals are met, it’s projected that around 52,000 vehicles could be removed from the roads by 2030.

Investments And Infrastructure

To make this vision a reality, significant financial backing is essential. The proposed actions and infrastructures come with a price tag of roughly €430 million. One of the standout projects is the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), essentially a tram with tyres, connecting central Malaga to El Palo. This 5.9-kilometre route, costing an estimated €25 million, is believed to offer the highest positive Net Present Value of all suggestions, standing at €153.6 million.

There’s also a push to extend the Cercanias train lines, C-1 and C-2, from Alameda Station to Plaza de la Marina. This extension, long championed by Malaga’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre, is priced at nearly €34.4 million. Interestingly, during the Metro’s construction phase reaching Alameda, provisions were made for this potential Cercanias expansion.

Roadworks And Cycling Initiatives

In addition to public transport enhancements, the plan outlines several road projects. A notable one would provide direct access from the western ring road to the bus station via Adolfo Suarez Boulevard, costing around €13.3 million.

Other significant projects include the expansion of the A-387 motorway to Fuengirola (€45.9 million), improvements in the western area (€145.6 million), and a distributor road for the Churriana/Airport area (€41 million).

The blueprint also emphasises the establishment of park and ride facilities, potentially costing over €55.7 million. Furthermore, the metropolitan cycling network is projected to cost €16.3 million.

The investment breakdown suggests the Board will shoulder the majority of the costs, contributing €281.3 million (63.4 per cent). This is followed by the Ministry of Transportation and the Provincial Council, each with €44.5 million, town councils with €24.4 million, and national entities like Adif and Renfe contributing the remaining funds.