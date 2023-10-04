Meghan Markle: From Royal Duchess to US Politics?

By John Ensor •
Recent events in America have given credence to the talk that Meghan Markle is about to enter US politics, but is it a viable proposition?
On the back of recent events, Meghan Markle‘s association with US politics has been a topic of heated discussion. Following the unfortunate passing of Dianne Feinstein last week, the Duchess of Sussex was rumoured to be a contender for the now-vacant Senate seat.
However, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has chosen Democratic strategist and ex-labour leader, Laphonza Butler, as an interim replacement, according to the Express.
Despite Prince Harry and Meghan’s efforts to establish independent careers after their royal commitments, they still retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This has led to speculation about Meghan’s political ambitions in the US.
Angela Levin, a Royal Family author, commented: ‘Meghan Markle could never really be a politician. She’s got very, very thin skin, and she also would have to lose her titles as I believe Harry would as well.
‘She’s clinging onto them for dear life, so I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that she’d ever get anything in parliament. It’s so ludicrous to think that she could just go in at a high level.’
The Duchess’s political engagements have been evident since her move to Montecito, California. She has been active in lobbying US politicians on issues like parental leave and climate change.
Last year, Meghan’s interview with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue highlighted her views on the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Wade v Roe case from 1973 concerning abortion rights.
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer, said: ‘I don’t see it. But look, I should shut up, you never know in America. It seems unlikely but not impossible. American politics is very unpredictable and it’s getting more that way.’
Joe Biden’s sister and political strategist, Valerie Biden Owens, reportedly backed Meghan as a potential candidate for the Senate seat. Furthermore, in a poll where Democrats were asked about their preferred female candidates, Meghan tied with vice president Kamala Harris and surpassed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
