Brexit Factor No Longer Puts Off Retirees

By John Smith • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 20:07

Many pensioners still enjoy retiring to the sun Credit: Kampus Productions Pexels

After ‘freedom of movement’ within most of Europe officially ended on January 1, 2021 it became necessary to get a visa to retire abroad full time.

It seemed that many British pensioners simply abandoned their dreams of retiring to the sun but as time passed there were still plenty of visits and many decided to opt for a holiday home instead and put up with the 90/180 day rule.

New research by property consultants Your Overseas Home highlights that many British people are coming to terms with post-Brexit restrictions, applying for visas and retiring to favourite European destinations in ever greater numbers.

Retiring to the Mediterranean

Their experts have compiled new data which shows a return to pre-Brexit levels of interest in retiring to Mediterranean and southern European hotspots.

According to Christopher Nye, chief editor at Your Overseas Home: “Since we started helping British people to buy property in 2004, around two-thirds said they were retiring and a third were buying a holiday home explained

“Then, when you started to need a visa many of the retirees gave up on the idea and it became roughly a 50-50 split between retirees and second homers. Now it seems the retirees are back in force.”

This new data came from a recent YourOverseasHome.com survey which gained over 5,000 responses from people who are in the process of buying a property in France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, or Portugal.

Compared with 2022 figures, the most popular destinations are Greece, 15 per cent up and France up 14 per cent.

Spain still popular

Closer to home, Spain is another popular option. Interest from residents in the UK looking to retire in Spain has increased by 10 per cent since last year, with 58 per cent of respondents saying that they’d like to retire in Spain.

Christopher Nye, adds: “Retiring overseas is still popular. Getting a visa might seem daunting at first, but it’s actually surprisingly easy for retirees in places like Spain and Portugal.

“And of course, once there, cheaper living expenses more than make up for the small costs. There are really just a few forms to fill in and there is a growing list of companies who will help you if you need it.”