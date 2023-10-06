Spain To Supply Ukraine With Air Defence Systems

By George Dagless • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 9:53

Spain will send six Hawk air defence systems to Ukraine to aid their continued battle with Russia.

As per Euro Maidan Press, the Spanish and Ukrainian leaders have reached an agreement over this fresh batch of military support, as Ukraine looks to continue to defend itself from Russia, who invaded their eastern European neighbours back towards the start of 2022.

Zelenskyy visits Spain for summit

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been in Spain this week for the latest summit of the European Political Community, and the crisis in Ukraine continues to dominate the agenda.

During the summit, the Ukrainian leader has sought to source fresh military aid for his country, with some European nations seemingly starting to waver in terms of their commitment.

Countries like the UK, France, and Germany are all reaffirming their support, however, and Spain is doing the same with defence systems set to be sent to eastern Europe.

Spain to send systems to Ukraine

Indeed, Spain will provide Ukraine with six Hawk anti-aircraft missile launchers following talks between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Zelenskyy at the summit in Granada on Thursday.

The launchers will help Ukraine “fight off possible Russian bombardments against civilian targets and critical infrastructure,” a statement from the Spanish government said, as well as protect a newly opened grain export corridor.

Sánchez also pledged corresponding training for Ukrainian soldiers and de-mining equipment.

What is the Hawk system?

The Hawk SAM system is a semi-stationary medium-range anti-aircraft missile system which is being serviced in about twenty countries.

The Hawk’s target destruction range is up to 50 km, with a target altitude of up to 20 km. The missile is guided to its target by a semi-active homing head and flies at a speed of 2.4 Mach.

The news comes amid the tragic backdrop of 51 civilians losing their lives after a missile strike on a café in eastern Ukraine earlier this week.