It’s World Mental Health Day, but what are Spain doing to help?

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 12:12

Spain looking to help their people out on World Mental Health Day. Credit Wikimedia

Spaniards – much like everyone else around the world – have seen their mental health impacted due to global disasters over the last few years, but what are the country doing to help their people?

Tuesday, October 10, is World Mental Health Day. That means it’s a great time for people to remember they always have someone out there to talk to and speak about their feelings if they wish to do so, and that it’s okay to not be okay.

Not everyone has their life completely sorted out and things don’t always go as people would like them to, but it’s always about making the best of any situation you may find yourself in while also finding comfort in the ones closest to you who are proud of what you have achieved and are always there to offer support, physically and mentally.

On World Mental Health Day, why is it on the rise?

The number of people suffering from deteriorating mental health has increased over the past few years with the Covid-19 pandemic which forced lockdowns on millions of people as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine playing big roles in this.

It’s believed that one in six EU citizens suffer from mental health problems, with this being an even bigger issue in younger people who are feeling the pressure to impress and achieve greatness due to what is seen and showcased on social media.

The Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU has reportedly made the battle against mental health amongst Spanish people one of their biggest priorities as they look to get on top of it sooner rather than later.

Spain’s current acting Minister for Health, Jose Minones has been speaking about his global pledge to how people should be combating the ongoing fight against mental health issues.

He said: “I will work with the Spanish presidency to bring about real change in the member states. Together we can improve the mental health of all citizens, regardless of where they live or work, mental health is an issue that concerns everyone.”

What are Spain doing to fight against rising mental health problems?

The Spanish government have recently updated their Mental Health Strategy for the very first time in over 12 years, such was the ignorance towards such a taboo topic.

This is all based on a new approach they have taken up as they try to encourage people to embrace family interactions as well as focus on a patient’s anonymity when talking about their mental health.

The Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Action Plan reportedly has around €100 million available to use between 2022 and 2024, with six strategic lines and 44 actions with the aim of improving people’s mental health.

A huge step in Spain, and potentially the biggest one, is the introduction of the 024 suicide hotline. This service is left open 24/7 for people who are having suicidal thoughts and believe the best option at that moment, is to take their own life and this now has the potential to save thousands of vulnerable men and women.

How do you maintain good mental health?

We currently find ourselves in an age of differing generations. One was told to ‘man up’ and get on with life because it’s tough and not everyone gets what they want, whereas the younger generation are now being told to talk and not keep anything inside.

The reality of what is the best scenario comes down to the individual and how comfortable they are getting their emotions out because people cope in different ways. For example, from a personal point of view, I find running and getting away from the hustle and bustle of working life the best way to maintain my own mental health.

Obviously, this isn’t always the best because being alone can deteriorate your mental health and make it a lot worse, so striking up that balance is the best way, but it’s always very difficult, as many people know.

On this important World Mental Health Day, here at Euro Weekly News, we would love to hear your stories about how you maintain good mental well-being and any tips you have for others.