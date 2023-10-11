By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 10:16

All Canary Islands schools forced to school due to rising temperatures. Credit: Twitter @Defensagob

Authorities on the Canary Islands have been forced to close all schools immediately after temperatures continued to rise.

The authorities have wasted no time by ordering the complete closure of all schools until at least Monday due to the worrying hot temperatures which have managed to set alarming records while also aiding the revival of wildfires.

It was only a few weeks ago that Tenerife had experienced devastating wildfires which ripped through communities, forced schools and businesses to close down and saw thousands having to flee for their life.

The Canary Islands usually experience very warm temperatures all year round making it a popular tourist destination for Brits and others across Europe, but recently they have become too extreme for nature and local residents to cope with.

How hot is it getting in the Canary Islands?

It’s being reported that as of late, temperatures have been getting up to 38C (100F) in some parts, which is sometimes unheard of for peak summer on the Canary Islands, never mind in the middle of October.

On Monday, it was reported that temperatures soared up to 38.5C in Adeje, Tenerife, while it wasn’t much better for their neighbours in Gran Canaria with people having to live in 37.8C at the beginning of the week.

There is said to be no let-up insight from these baking hot temperatures and Poli Suarez, the archipelago’s education minister decided to take the decision to close all schools until at least the start of next week, which means today and Friday would see children not in classrooms, as well as Thursday which is a national holiday.

He said: “We want to prioritise the safety of boys and girls at all schools in the Canaries.”

Why are schools being forced to close?

According to reports in the local media, there have been a few scary incidents in schools and classrooms this week with children reportedly fainting due to these incredible temperatures, so shutting everything down until at least Monday is a very sensible decision.

The closure of schools may not be the worst part of these unprecedented October temperatures because wildfires are reportedly now starting to rear their head once again after firefighters seemingly calmed them down just last month.

During August and September, Tenerife were forced to battle against raging wildfires that managed to engulf around 37,000 acres of land and with the island now experiencing scorching temperatures, they are said to have picked up once again having never actually been fully put out.

Scientists have constantly been speaking and warning people about how these sometimes unbearable conditions could become the norm in the future if the public and more importantly, big corporations take action against climate change.