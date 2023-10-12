Dame Shirley Bassey Honoured At Attitude Awards

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 10:30

Dame Shirley Bassey

DAME SHIRLEY BASSEY has been honoured at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.

The iconic Welsh singer was handed The Honorary Gay Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic, at the ceremony.

Known for her powerful singing, and iconic tracks such as Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger – both hits in James Bond films – Bassey received the award for being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

What are the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards?

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards is a ceremony which is held to celebrate those in the LGBTQ+ community and the allies who support it.

It is the 12th time the awards ceremony has been held, and this year it was hosted by Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, with the latter winning the ‘Honorary Gay’ award back in 2017.

As well as honouring those within the community, during the evening guests also are treated to a number of different live performances.

Speaking about hosting, Holden said as per The Daily Mail: “Since being crowned an Honorary Gay in 2017 it’s always been a dream of mine to host the Attitude Awards and I couldn’t think of a better person to co-host with than my dear friend Alan Carr.

“It’s so important right now to stand together as one and embrace this beautifully diverse world we live in and accept everyone for who they are. I can’t wait to be surrounded by the community while dishing out the gongs in this year’s ceremony.”

Dame Shirley Bassey and LGBTQ+ support

Bassey won the award for her continued support of the community, which has been steadfast for many years.

Other winners on the night included Joe Lycett, who grabbed headlines for his criticism of David Beckham and the former footballer’s involvement in the Qatar World Cup last year, whilst ex-footballer turned pundit and TV host Alex Scott also won recognition for her work.