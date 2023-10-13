By Graeme Hanna • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 11:59

The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP) has secured its fourth term in office following their victory in the Gibraltar general election.

It was said that the election result was won by the slimmest margins in Gibraltar’s political history, meaning that the GSLP alliance will govern with nine ministers in place, whilst the social democrats (GSD) will have eight seats in parliament.

Fabian Picardo, the leader of the GSLP who is set to serve a new term as the figurehead of the British Overseas Territory, was delighted with the Gibraltar election results as he saluted jubilant supporters in the John Mackintosh Hall, as reported by the Chronicle, in the place known as the Rock.

The poll took place on Thursday October 12 with an excellent turnout recorded, higher than the two previous elections.

76.41% of the electorate cast their vote meaning that 19,256 had their say on those who will govern for the next four years. A new digital counting system meant real-time results and statistics were available, adding a new dimension to the count, in the hall and online.

This was reflected by a breakdown of voter data, highlighted by the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation, showing the age demographics of the turnout.

What does the election result mean for Gibraltar and Brexit?

Picardo went into this poll on the back of a tough shift over the previous four years, on the local and global fronts.

Gibraltarians have been immensely frustrated with the Brexit outcome of 2016 given their precarious location at the tip of Spain and everything that entails. That is a view shared by Picardo who told the Telegraph that he loves Britain but is “sick to the back teeth of Brexit and its consequences”, elocuting the view that his people were let down by the British electorate over the EU referendum.

A key priority is to secure a treaty for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the EU and that is no surprise given the shadow cast by the current impasse, various questions regarding the economy and sovereignty are still to be answered definitively.

The outcome of the election will set the backdrop for the next stage of negotiations with the UK, Spain and the EU, which will have a bearing on the future of Gibraltar and its people.

They have entrusted their votes to their politicians to lead the British outpost into another political term with a remit to secure their status, security and prospects over the coming years.