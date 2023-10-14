This BBC report details that some couples have spent in excess of £20,000 on the treatment.

That is a huge detriment to being able to start a family for a lot of people in the UK, with several examples detailed by the BBC.

A same-sex couple from Dorset, Sarah and Faye, both aged 33, were faced with costs of £30,000 for artificial insemination. So far they have spent their life savings of £22,000 to no avail. Their experience has made them feel they are being discriminated against.

Kate and her wife Keri, spent more than £17,00o on AI and IVF. After they moved to China for a couple of years to both work as teachers and crucially to build savings, Kate gave birth to their child earlier this year.

“There’s no way we would have been able to make it work in the UK,” said Kate. “We’ve got friends who are having to get loans to try and start a family and then if that’s not successful, you’re left with a big loan and no baby. It’s a vicious cycle and it’s devastating.” Kerri stated, “We’ve chosen to start a family – but we didn’t choose to be gay. The existing rules are like a gay tax”. Different approaches in the UK to IVF and artificial insemination

The government has previously pledged fairer access to NHS fertility treatment for same-sex couples and single women, but to date, nothing meaningful has changed.

Campaigners are striving for the need to privately fund treatment to be abolished and for parity to be established, as well as holding the government to its promise.

This applies to England – with access varying by locality – as well as Wales and Northern Ireland.