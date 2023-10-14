Mysterious Man Sparks Security Concerns

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 20:37

Example of Finland's electrical supply. Credit: JarviSuomenEnegia/X

FOLLOWING a recent report that the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was reportedly sabotaged, news of a man who was observed photographing Finland’s Electrical network have further fuelled suspicions.

A report by YLE has recounted sightings of unusual activity near electrical infrastructure which have raised concerns across Finland.

The incident in question occurred in Savona, where an unidentified individual parked a car with Norwegian license plates near a power line in Juva, Etela-Savo.

This person took a photo of a 110-kilovolt corner pole belonging to Jarvi-Suomen Energia, a local energy company. The situation left company CEOs baffled as to why such mundane objects were attracting attention.

Unexplained Intrigues

CEO Arto Nieminen of Jarvi-Suomen Energia commented, ‘They are very beautiful, but citizens are not usually interested in them.’ Similar incidents have been reported sporadically in various regions, which have puzzled authorities.

These concerns have intensified due to the recent gas pipeline rupture between Finland and Estonia, prompting heightened vigilance over critical infrastructure.

Drones And Cyber Threats

Aside from peculiar ground-level activities, sightings of drones in Kuopio and Tampere have been reported. However, the intent behind these sightings remains unclear.

Furthermore, not all energy companies are forthcoming about disclosing unusual activities, for fear of potential repercussions.

Fingrid, one of the grid companies, has been experiencing denial-of-service attacks, and Caruna has reported attempts to breach their data networks. Additionally, Vatajankoski Oy, in Kankaanpaa, encountered a suspicious car with Ukrainian license plates, suspected of attempting to access the company’s wireless network.

Rising Cybersecurity Concerns

Pekka Passi, CEO of Vatajankoski Oy, revealed that his company faced more than 800,000 individual attack attempts from Ukrainian IP addresses and tens of thousands from other countries.

Hacker groups can hijack computers from one country and use them for attacks elsewhere. Password hacking has become a common issue for many electricity grid companies.

Janne Kankanen, Director of the Security of Supply Centre, mentioned that they have been collecting observations of suspicious activities near critical infrastructure since Russia’s attack on Ukraine. While most observations appear unrelated to government activities, specific details remain confidential.

Jukka Ruusunen, CEO of Fingrid, emphasised their preparedness for cyberattacks and acts of terrorism. They have practiced handling a nationwide blackout scenario, ensuring the electrical system can recover from various disturbances. Finland has invested significantly in its electricity network, reducing dependence on imports.

Preemptive Measures

Arto Nieminen, CEO of Jarvi-Suomen Energia, detailed their proactive approach, stockpiling millions of spare parts across Etela Savo to ensure a year’s worth of repair and construction needs. This foresight ensures continued electricity supply, even in uncertain times.

As concerns over infrastructure security grow, Finnish authorities remain vigilant, preparing for potential threats and safeguarding their critical systems.